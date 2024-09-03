  • Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Former head of Kolkata Medical College arrested for graft

Sandip Ghosh was arrested on Monday (2) on charges of financial irregularities

Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore Judges District and Session Court in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, over allegations of financial misconduct.

His arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a young female doctor at the college. Ghosh resigned from his position shortly after the incident gained public attention.

Alongside Ghosh, three others—two vendors of hospital supplies, Biplav Singha and Suman Hazra, and a close associate, Afsar Ali Khan—were also taken into custody.

A court in Kolkata has placed all four in CBI custody for eight days while investigations continue. The court rejected a bail plea for Khan, while the others did not apply for bail.

The case has drawn widespread attention, not just for the brutal crime committed against the doctor, but also for the corruption allegations surrounding the hospital.

It has been reported that Afsar Ali Khan, who served as a bodyguard for Ghosh, was involved in corrupt activities, such as selling biomedical waste from the hospital. A former deputy superintendent of the college, Akhtar Ali, had previously accused the group of widespread corruption.

The CBI has charged the accused with several offences, including criminal conspiracy and cheating, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. These charges are serious and non-bailable.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police after an order from the Calcutta High Court, directing a thorough probe into the financial misconduct at the institution.

Dr Ghosh, who served as the principal from February 2021, faced criticism after the tragic death of the trainee doctor. Following the incident, the Indian Medical Association suspended his membership, citing serious concerns over the case.

The situation has raised alarm about the safety of women in workplaces across India, echoing concerns that continue to surface despite stricter laws introduced after past incidents of sexual violence.

(with inputs from Reuters)

