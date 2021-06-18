Website Logo
  • Friday, June 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480

MOTOR RACING

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok now finds seat on Motorsport UK Board of Directors

Karun Chandhok (Photo by Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images)

By: SarwarAlam

In a big honour for India’s Karun Chandhok, the former Formula 1 driver was on Wednesday appointed to the Board of Directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel racing in the island nation.

Chandhok is one of the only two Indian drivers to have made it to Formula 1 with the other being Narain Karthikeyan.

The Chennai-born is also the first Indian to have raced in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. He is now a well-known commentator.

The 37-year-old is also a member of Motorsport UK’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and sits on its Racial Diversity Sub-Committee.

As a member of the FIA Drivers’ Commission – the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) of which Motorsport UK is a founding member – he is an advocate for the rights and views of drivers across the world, and he has been a Driver Representative on the FIA Single Seater Commission.

“I feel very honoured to be invited onto the Board of Motorsport UK. I moved to England from India nearly twenty years ago because the belief at the time was that if you wanted to get to Formula 1, you had to come and race in the UK as it was the capital of world motorsport.

“To now have the opportunity to work with the rest of the Board and the Motorsport UK organisation in shaping the future landscape of motorsport in the UK is very exciting,” said Chandhok, who has become the governing body”s youngest ever board member.

Motorsport UK Chair David Richards added said: “Karun is a respected and accomplished member of the motorsport community, whose wide-ranging experience from a variety of vantage points will be a major asset to Motorsport UK as we continue to grow and sustain the sport.

“In particular his values as a champion for a more equitable future for our sport will be a force for good as we ensure motorsport in the UK celebrates diversity and enables the full involvement of disadvantaged groups.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Ex-F1 driver Chandhok calls for more diversity in sport
Sports
Karthikeyan to spearhead all-Indian racing team in 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
Sports
‘Hamilton Commission’: F1 champ pledges to boost diversity in motor racing
Sports
Lewis Hamilton assails ‘white-dominated’ F1 world for not speaking out against racism
News
Teenage racing prodigy seeks funding for British championship
HEADLINE STORY
‘Just because I am a woman doesn’t mean I can’t race cars’
Sports
Force India sign Lance Stroll for next season
Sports
Perez proud to be part of Force India’s ‘next generation’
Sports
Mercedes to explore closer ties with Force India
Sports
Stroll leads rescue deal for Force India F1 team
Sports
Force India goes into administration
MOTOR RACING
Mallya rejects reports that he is selling Force India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“Were aware of creating a super-sensitive film, but not history,”…
Fresh details emerge on Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
Akshay Kumar donates generously to build a school in Bandipora…
Businesswoman spared jail after stalking and threatening to kill 27-year-old…
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan faces trial for alleged sexual…
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video