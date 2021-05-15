Football stars hail UK’s Covid-19 vaccine programme, call it the ‘best defence’ of 2021

AHEAD of Saturday’s (15) FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, football players and pundits – past and present – have backed the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme and also called it the ‘best defence’ of 2021.
In a short film while picking the best defenders of the season so far, football legends Harry Redknapp, Chris Kamara, Eniola Aluko, Chris Hughton, Carlton Cole and Jules Breach rated the Covid-19 vaccination programme as the best defender. Also, urging the public to take the jab when offered.
The film follows the launch of a new national campaign last month, urging people aged 50 and under to get their vaccine and join the millions of people who have already received their jabs, as ‘every vaccination gives us hope’.
The players have joined the ranks of other high-profile celebrities who have supported the Covid-19 vaccination programme, including Sir Lenny Henry, actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton and TV chef Nadiya Hussain.
Former manager and professional player Harry Redknapp said: “I’ve now had both my vaccines – they were so simple and I didn’t even feel them. It’s no pain but plenty to gain.
“The NHS has done a fantastic job of rolling out the vaccine and it’s amazing that we’re starting to see the results.
“I’d encourage everyone to take up the offer of the vaccine when they are called. Maguire’s defence might be pretty good, but the jab is better.”
The success of the vaccination programme has paved the way for introducing fans back into stadiums. Following the successful Carabao Cup final which saw 8,000 fans attend in April, football fans will once again be permitted to Wembley Stadium for tonight’s FA Cup Final as part of the government’s Events Research Programme.
With 20,000 fans set to attend, the FA Cup Final will be the largest pilot event to date, forming part of the government’s plan to safely get mass participation events back this summer.
Tickets for the match are split between home and away fans, as well as Brent residents and NHS staff. To attend, fans need to provide a Covid-19 negative certification upon entry to the stadium, following a rapid test taken either at home or at an Assisted Test Site. Fans are also asked to take a PCR test immediately before and five days after the event to inform the research and ensure any transmission of the virus is properly monitored.
Sky Sports presenter and football pundit Chris Kamara said: “I can’t wait to watch the FA Cup Final and see so many fans on seats. It’s incredible that we’ve come this far in the pandemic, and that the successful rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine programme has led to this moment.”
Director of Women’s Football at Aston Villa and former England player Eniola Aluko said: “It’s great to see more and more people receiving the vaccine, especially now younger people are becoming eligible.
“Vaccines are encouraged and advisable to go back to a more normal way of life, especially so we can make sure that we see fuller football stadiums and get back to the sport as we know it.”
Data from Public Health England’s real-world study shows the vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, saving more than 11,700 lives in England by the end of April and preventing 33,000 hospitalisations.