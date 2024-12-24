Foodspeed awarded royal warrant by King Charles

FOODSPEED has been granted a royal warrant by King Charles to supply fresh milk, dairy products, and provisions to the royal household.

The company has been serving the royal household for over 15 years and previously held a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth since 2012.

Bobby Bawa, CEO of Foodspeed, expressed pride and honour in receiving the recognition.

Foodspeed is a major supplier to the hotel, restaurant, and catering industry in London, providing milk, dairy products, and ingredients to over 500 clients.

Chocolate maker Cadbury has been dropped from the list for the first time in 170 years, reported the BBC.

Companies granted the royal warrant, valid for up to five years, are recognised for supplying goods or services to the monarchy.

Warrant holders are permitted to display the coat of arms of the associated royal on their packaging, advertising, or stationery.