Food delivery driver jailed for raping 17-year-old girl, claims he was a ‘Good Samaritan’, not a rapist

The court called Mohammed Khan a “dangerous offender

Mohammed Atif Khan (Photo: Hertfordshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A food delivery driver has been jailed for 15 years for kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire Police said.

Mohammed Atif Khan from Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (25).

The court heard that Khan, 37, had grabbed the drunken teenager from the street in Hemel Hempstead on August 28, 2021. She had been drinking with friends and was waiting to be collected by her family at the rear of Primark on Waterhouse Street, when Khan drove past in his vehicle.

According to the police, CCTV cameras showed Khan reversing back and parking up, before he got the victim into the vehicle. He then proceeded to drive her to Chesham before sexually assaulting and raping her.

During the ordeal the girl’s anxious mother was ringing her phone.

An investigation was launched by the constabulary’s sexual offences investigation team before the case was later taken on by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. Khan was arrested on 1 September 2021.

He denied any sexual contact, but his DNA was found inside her jogging pants. Khan claimed he had been acting as a ‘Good Samaritan’. Phone data analysis also placed Khan in the same locations as the victim at the time of the offences, police said.

Khan was convicted of kidnap, two charges of rape and one of sexual penetration on 17 March this year.

Detective inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased that Khan will be behind bars for a very long time after being found guilty of these appalling crimes. Because this despicable man refused to admit what he had done his victim had to relive the traumatic events of that night so that he could be convicted.

“I would like to pay tribute to this young woman for her incredible courage throughout the whole investigation and court case. She has been supported by specially trained officers throughout and has also received additional help from partner organisations. I hope she can begin to rebuild her life now.”

In a victim personal statement the teenager said she used to feel safe when she was out, but no longer does. Now, she spends more time at home as she is anxious about going out.

Reports said that Khan had 21 previous convictions for 29 offences, none of which were sexual.