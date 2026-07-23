Major carmakers lobbied to delay the UK's petrol car phase-out, reveals FOI

BMW, Ford, Nissan, Toyota and Bosch jointly asked ministers to reconsider the 2035 ban.

The government insists the 2035 phase-out of new non-zero-emission cars remains unchanged.

Carmakers say consumer demand should shape the transition, while critics warn delays could undermine climate goals.

Some of the world's biggest carmakers privately urged the UK government to reconsider its 2035 petrol and diesel car ban, according to documents released through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, opening a window into the industry's efforts to reshape one of the country's key climate policies.

The documents show that BMW, Ford, Nissan, Toyota and automotive supplier Bosch wrote jointly to ministers in April, calling for what they described as an "open technology approach". Rather than limiting new car sales to zero-emission vehicles after 2035, the companies argued that highly efficient internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, range extenders and engines running on sustainable fuels should continue to be allowed.

The letter, obtained by The Fast Charge newsletter through an FOI request and shared with The Guardian, comes as ministers consider further changes to the UK's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which sets annual electric vehicle sales targets for manufacturers.

Industry says demand should drive the transition

In their letter, the manufacturers argued that the UK's approach should better reflect consumer demand and align more closely with the European Union, which has already relaxed parts of its electric vehicle sales rules.

The companies suggested that emissions from future combustion engine vehicles could be reduced through the use of low-carbon steel and synthetic "e-fuels" produced using renewable electricity. However, experts have questioned whether e-fuels can be produced at the scale needed, arguing they require significantly more energy than battery electric vehicles.

The manufacturers also requested a meeting with ministers responsible for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to discuss the future of the ZEV mandate, suggesting they were seeking broader political support for changes to the policy.

Several companies later defended their position publicly. BMW reportedly said it remained committed to electrification but had concerns that future ZEV sales targets did not reflect current consumer demand. Nissan reiterated its commitment to a fully electric future but argued for a more gradual transition. Toyota said the government should remain "open-minded", adding that it viewed carbon, rather than any specific technology, as "the enemy", as quoted in a news report. Bosch also said supporting multiple technologies offered the best opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, according to reports.

Government holds firm despite growing pressure

Despite the lobbying, the government has made clear that the 2035 deadline remains in place. A Department for Transport spokesperson reportedly said the government remained committed to ending the sale of all new non-zero-emission cars and vans by 2035. The spokesperson added that UK electric vehicle sales were up 35 per cent in June compared with the same month last year and pointed to the government's £2 billion electric car support package. Ministers also confirmed the ZEV mandate will be reviewed by 2027.

Environmental groups and electric vehicle manufacturers criticised any attempt to extend the life of petrol and diesel vehicles. Matt Galvin, managing director of Polestar UK, reportedly said reversing the shift to fully electric vehicles during a climate emergency would be "a historic policy failure", arguing that the technology is already available and becoming more affordable, as quoted in a news report.

Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, also warned that delaying the transition could ultimately hurt the UK automotive industry. He reportedly compared efforts to resist electrification to "King Canute trying to hold back the tide", arguing that failing to move quickly enough could leave factories, jobs and communities behind, as quoted in a news report.

The debate comes at a crucial time for the UK car industry. While manufacturers argue that policy should reflect market demand and technological choice, the government continues to view the 2035 phase-out as a central part of its strategy to reduce transport emissions and accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.