My Playlist with Five YearsFromNow

HYDERABAD-BASED trio Five YearsFromNow have carved out a unique niche with their eclectic sound, blending diverse musical influences into compelling tracks.

Their recently released single Kya Hua takes listeners on an intimate journey of self-awareness and discovery, adding another milestone to their impressive repertoire. With more music on the way, the talented band – Kai Gurung (lyricist and vocalist), Sumanth Krishna Battu (producer), and Shan Paul (drummer) – are undoubtedly ones to watch.

Eastern Eye asked the band members to share 10 songs they love, revealing what inspires their creative journey.

Alors on Danse by Stromae: This track marked the beginning of our producer’s journey. Its simplicity, as reflected in the music video, resonated deeply, inspiring him to dive into DAWs, synths, and MIDI. That initial spark eventually led to making beats, and the journey has been fulfilling ever since.

Something Comforting by Porter Robinson: The production on this track is exceptional, with a unique glitch effect between two voices towards the end that we find incredibly cool. Porter Robinson is a hugely underrated artist whose mastery of harmony and rhythm inspires us greatly.

Delilah by Fred Again: This song never fails to uplift. Its energy is infectious and makes it our go-to track when heading out on a road trip. It always sets the perfect mood.

Grip by OAFF: The subtle drop with its soft kick and synth creates a sense of longing, a recurring theme in our songwriting. The music video is equally captivating and a must-watch for anyone listening to this track.

Father Ocean by Ben Böhmer: This is a comfort song for all of us. Its unique sonic elements and timeless hook evoke calm and therapeutic emotions. The drop feels like a wave of serenity – a track that feels like free therapy.

Gravity and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room (Live at Nokia Theater, 2007) by John Mayer: We couldn’t pick just one. These live versions showcase Mayer’s iconic guitar solos, emotive lines, and the incredible band backing him up. We’ve also always been fans of his song writing.

Valentine by Ron Cha: Ron is a genius storyteller, and this song is a lesson in songwriting and composition. It begins with warm emotions and ends with an air of uncertainty, leaving us wondering if the entire Valentine was just a dream.

Faint by Linkin Park: This track was the spark that drove our drummer to pick up the sticks. Its raw energy and relentless beat demonstrated the emotional power rhythm can bring to a song.

Beast and the Harlot by Avenged Sevenfold: Pure adrenaline in musical form, every beat and fill in this track hits differently. It’s a masterclass in how drumming can drive a song forward with precision and power.

Kya Hua by Five Years FromNow: This track holds a special place in our hearts. It carried us through tough times and reaffirmed our belief in our music. It’s a looper for us, and we’d love to hear what it reminds listeners of or makes them think about.

Instagram: @five_yearsfromnow