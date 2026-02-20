Five top performances from T20 World Cup group stage

THE T20 WORLD CUP will move into the Super Eights stage on Saturday after two weeks of group matches in the 20-team tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Several individual performances stood out during the group phase, with bat and ball playing key roles in decisive moments.

From a hat-trick by West Indies to a record century by a teenager from Canada, here are five leading performances so far:

Shepherd hat-trick

West Indies pace bowler Romario Shepherd took the first hat-trick of the tournament as he removed Scotland's tail in his team's opening win.

Scotland were 133-5 after 16 overs, chasing 183, when captain Shai Hope handed the ball to Shepherd.

Shepherd removed Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson and Safyaan Sharif for no run in five balls.

Scotland slipped to 133-9 and had no way back. Shepherd finished with 5-20 from three overs.

Suryakumar power

India were 77-6 in their opening group match against the USA before skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls.

He rebuilt the innings before playing scoops, ramps and sweeps at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000.

He reached his fifty off 36 balls and later hit four sixes and 10 fours.

In the final over from Saurabh Netravalkar, Suryakumar hit two sixes and two fours as 21 runs were scored, taking India to 161-9. India defended the total.

Muzarabani heroics

Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani recorded figures of 4-17 as his team beat Australia.

The 2.03-metre (6ft 8in) bowler dismissed opener Josh Inglis (8) and Tim David for a duck in Colombo.

Matt Renshaw was on 65 when Muzarabani had him caught at mid-off.

He also took the wicket of Adam Zampa as Australia were bowled out for 146. The result led to Australia's exit.

Nissanka's century

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka scored the first century of the tournament.

He said it was a "dream" after reaching his hundred off 52 balls in Kandy against Australia.

Sri Lanka chased 182 with two overs to spare and won by eight wickets.

Nissanka's innings included 10 fours. It was his second T20 international century and helped Sri Lanka reach the Super Eights.

Samra's record

Canada opener Yuvraj Samra, aged 19, became the first player from an associate nation to score a T20 World Cup century and the youngest to do so in the tournament.

The left-hander, named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, made 110 off 65 balls against New Zealand.

His innings included 11 fours and six sixes, the highest individual score of the tournament so far.

Canada lost the match.

Samra said: "Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage. To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup, it's truly a dream come true."

(With inputs from AFP)