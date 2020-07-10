First look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam unveiled

On 10th July 2015, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning had hit the screens. The film received an amazing response, and even the Hindi dubbed version did quite well at the box office. Well, the film made Prabhas a household name, and now, he is a pan India star as well as quite famous internationally.

Today on the fifth anniversary of Baahubali, the first look of the actor’s next movie, Radhe Shyam, has been unveiled. It will be a multi-lingual film that will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

T-Series, who is co-producing the film, took to Instagram to share the first look. They posted, “Jab Tak Rahenge Suraj Chand, Yaad Rahenge Ye #RadheShyam! #Prabhas20FirstLook Starring @actorprabhas & @hegdepooja Directed by @director_radhaa Presented by #KrishnamRaju garu Produced by @bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #Vamshi #Pramod & @praseedhauppalapati @uvcreationsofficial #AAFilms DOP @manojinfilm Prod Design #RRaveendar Editing #KotagiriVenkateswarRao Also starring @sachinskhedekar @preyadarshe @bhagyashree.online @sharma_murli @ricksharani @realkunaalroykapur #Sathyan @radheshyamfilm.”

Well, it’s a beautiful first look and this movie seems to be an intense love story. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the big screens in 2021.

Prabhas’ last film Saaho was also a multi-lingual movie. Though it took a flying start at the box office, the movie failed to impress the audience and the critics. It starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.