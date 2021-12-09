First look image for Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It out

First look image for Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It (Photo credit: Wearemediahive)

By: Mohnish Singh

StudioCanal and Working Title Films on Thursday unveiled a first look image from cross-cultural British rom-com What’s Love Got To Do With It? The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan. It is set to enter cinemas worldwide in 2022.

Love Got To Do With It? stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Shabana Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Mim Shaikh, Jeff Mirza, Iman Boujelouah, Mariam Haque, and Sindhu Vee in important roles.

British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter, and musician Naughty Boy will bring his production and writing skills to the film, collaborating on new, original, recordings. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also recorded two songs for the soundtrack and will appear in the film itself.

The film is produced by Jemima and her Instinct Productions with producer Nicky Kentish Barnes alongside Working Title Films’ Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

The synopsis of the film reads: How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary filmmaker Zoe (Lily James), swiping right to find Mr Right has only delivered bad dates and funny anecdotes, much to her opinionated mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For her childhood friend and neighbour Kazim (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an assisted marriage with a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a different approach to finding love.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.