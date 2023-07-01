Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 01, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. studios in California, no injuries reported

Pictures surfaced online showed flames rising from the studio owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

Warner Bros. lot (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

On Friday, a transformer at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank exploded, Deadline reported. A cloud of smoke erupted from an electrical fire and covered the Burbank lot. Fortunately, the fire was immediately put out by the firefighters.

Pictures surfaced online showed flames rising from the studio owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

According to Battalion Chief Dave Burke of the Burbank Fire Department, the transformer fire has been put out. The first report was received at 1:38 PT, and the fire was extinguished in 30 minutes. There were no recorded injuries or building damage.

Deadline was informed by sources that there was no power and that there were pictures of dark smoke coming from the parking lot.

Despite the fact that most employees are already off due to summer Fridays, a WBD representative told Deadline that they are sending everyone home out of an abundance of caution.

The representative stated that an investigation has been opened, however, it is believed that a transmitter blowing set the fire in motion. No one was hurt, and the incident was contained to one of the lot’s far ends, unfortunately not far from its own fire station.

An email sent to all staff said, “There was a fire contained to one building on the main lot this afternoon. The fire is out and there are no reports of injuries. Teams are evaluating impacts on the buildings. Power to the lot has been shut down and is expected to be down for the next couple of hours. If you are still at work, please go home.”

The announcement comes as Southern California is preparing for its first significant heat wave of the season. This weekend, Burbank is predicted to reach 90 degrees, while the valleys surrounding Los Angeles may reach triple digits.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Jodie Turner-Smith bags Disney’s ‘Tron 3’
MUSIC
Anoushka Shankar announces the release of new single ‘Stolen Moments’
Hollywood News
Charithra Chandran’s British rom-com ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ sets release date
Entertainment
Dhanush unveils first look of his next ‘Captain Miller’
TELEVISION
Archie Panjabi talks about her tense thriller ‘Hijack’
MUSIC
Charli XCX shares new single ‘Speed Drive’ from ‘Barbie’
Entertainment
‘Having matured conversations about sex, lust is key’: Mrunal Thakur
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed responds to his possible return to Marvel or Star Wars
FILM
Fans react to SS Rajamouli not being invited to be a member of…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces fifth installment of ‘Housefull’ franchise
Entertainment
Live performances and tours to look forward to in the months ahead
Entertainment
My Playlist with AS Kullar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW