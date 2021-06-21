Finances strained, unable to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Covid victims’ kin, Modi government to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

By: ShubhamGhosh

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi’s government has told the country’s Supreme Court that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 400,000 (£3,892) cannot be paid to the kin of those who have died of Covid since the “finances of both the central and state governments are under severe strain”.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the central government has, by the ways of “Minimum Standard Relief” under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005, taken several measures for “substantial and speedy” relief for every citizen.

“The prayer of the petitioner for payment of ex-gratia to all deceased persons due to Covid-19 is beyond the fiscal affordability of the state governments.

“Already the finances of state governments and the central government are under severe strain due to the reduction in tax revenues and increase in health expenses on account of the pandemic. Thus, utilisation of scarce resources for giving ex-gratia may have unfortunate consequences of affecting the pandemic response and health expenditure in other aspects and hence cause more damage than good.

“It is an unfortunate but important fact that the resources of the governments have limits and any additional burden through ex-gratia will reduce the funds available for other health and welfare schemes,” the affidavit said.

The federal government also told the court that it would be incorrect to say that the help can be provided only by means of ex-gratia assistance as “it would be a rather pedantic and narrow approach”.

It said a “broader” approach involving health interventions, social protection and economic recovery for the affected communities would be a “more prudent, responsible and sustainable approach”.

Governments in other countries also followed a similar approach and announced interventions that gave fiscal stimulus, the ministry said, adding that the government of India also has taken the same path.

On June 11, the central government had told the Supreme Court that seeking directions for ex-gratia compensation of Rs 400,000 to the families of those who died of the deadly virus are “genuine” and under consideration.

Last month, the Supreme Court sought the Modi government’s response on two petitions seeking ex-gratia compensation of Rs 400,000 to the families of those who died of Covid and said there should be a uniform policy for issuing death certificates to those who succumbed.

It also asked the government to place before it the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines on death certificates for Covid victims.