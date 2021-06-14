Website Logo
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421

Entertainment

Final shooting schedule of Nithiin starrer Maestro starts today

Maestro poster (Photo from Sreshth Movies’ Twitter)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Nithiin will next be seen in Maestro which is a remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun. The shooting of the film was put on hold due to the pandemic. But, today, the final shooting schedule of the film has started.

The makers took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. Sreshth Movies tweeted, “Youth Star @actor_nithiin ‘s next crazy project #Maestro commenced its final shoot schedule Today in Hyderabad!🎹 @MerlapakaG @SreshthMovies @tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh #SudhakarReddy #NikithaReddy #RajKumarAkella @mahathi_sagar.”

While Nithiin steps into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurana for the Telugu remake, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen portraying the character played by Tabu, Nabha Natesh will play the role which was played by Radhika Apte in the Hindi film.

Maestro was slated to release on 11th June 2021, but due to the pandemic, the release date has been postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.

A few days ago, while talking about the film Tamannaah had told Mid-day, “After taking up the project, I made a conscious decision not to watch the film (Hindi) again. I wanted to take a different approach to the part because story-wise, we haven’t tweaked much from the original.”

Talking about comparisons with Tabu, the actress had said, “Now, I’m not worried about comparisons. We have offered an honest take on the story. Tabu’s appeal in the original is different; I have brought my own interpretation here.”

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun was a hit at the box office, and it had won multiple awards including three National Awards, Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
“It’s a really big shame,” Asif Kapadia on not being able to visit India for…
FILM
IMDb unveils the list of the most popular Indian films and streaming shows of 2021…
FILM
Shefali Shah reveals she turned down Kapoor & Sons and Neerja
NEWS
Ram Gopal Varma heaps praises on Manoj Bajpayee and his show The Family Man 2
NEWS
Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundation organises a mass-vaccination camp in Mumbai
Entertainment
On actor Gopichand’s birthday, new poster of Seetimaarr and Pakka Commercial unveiled
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Time now for a trim and get back to work
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reveals she was not the first choice for Haseen Dillruba
Entertainment
Exclusive! Dayana Erappa: I would love to work with Gautham Menon and Sanjay…
FILM
Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston’s admiration for him
FILM
Fresh details emerge on Mindy Kaling’s animated series Velma
FILM
Jameela Jamil to star in Disney+ series She-Hulk
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
‘Zero-hour contracts trap BAME workers in worst pay, worst condition’
Congress needs big organisational reforms to show it’s still a…
Sterling strikes as England starts Euro campaign with 1-0 win…
UK needs ‘radical recovery plan’ to tackle cancer backlog: Ministers,…
Final shooting schedule of Nithiin starrer Maestro starts today