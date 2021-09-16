Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar on why Pratik Gandhi was the perfect choice for Bhavai

Bhavai Poster (Photo credit: Pratik Gandhi/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pratik Gandhi, whose breakout performance in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) made him a household name in India, has a slew of exciting projects under his belt. One of them is the upcoming Hindi film Bhavai. The film marks Gandhi’s much-awaited debut in Bollywood.

Recently, the makers dropped the official trailer of Bhavai, which has crossed a whopping 10M+views in just a few days of its launch. The terrific response that the trailer has garnered clearly shows how excited the audience is for the film.

Bhavai stars Gandhi alongside popular Kannada actress Aindrita Ray. The film is a love story that would take the viewers on a journey filled with the folk flavour of Gujarat, colourful characters, heart-touching performances, and a powerful storyline based on the enigmatic tale of Ram Leela.

Ahead of the release of Bhavai, filmmaker Hardik Gajjar, who is also making his directorial debut with the film, reveals why Gandhi was the perfect choice for the lead role. He says, “Our story is about a young man trying to fulfil his dreams of becoming an actor. When we spoke to Pratik about this, he was excited about the character as he can relate to him working his way up to being the coveted star he is today. It was amazing to see him use the hunger every artist feels as he stepped into the shoes of his character. Though Pratik is now a household name, we decided to collaborate with him a while before that. His hard work has always been his strongest power and it is no surprise that he is getting so much love from the audience. He is one of the finest actors I have seen working his magic onscreen and I couldn’t be happier with what we have created for the audience here.”

Bhavai is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar Films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film also features Abhimanyu Singh and Flora Saini in important roles. It is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.