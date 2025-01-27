Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch experience

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakthrough performance in Dangal, has been one of Bollywood's most respected actresses, captivating audiences with her versatile roles. However, in a recent conversation, Fatima opened up about some harsh realities she faced early in her career, particularly her uncomfortable experiences with the casting couch in the South Indian film industry.
During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fatima shared how she was once approached by a casting agent who made an unsettling proposal. He repeatedly asked if she was "ready to do everything" for the role. Fatima, unwilling to give in to the pressure, chose to play along, responding that she was willing to work hard and do what was required for the role. She said, "I wanted to see how low he would go." Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident.
Fatima also recalled another experience while in Hyderabad, where she was hoping to secure a role in a South Indian film. She described how some producers discussed the casting couch openly, though they never directly mentioned it. Instead, they made veiled suggestions, hinting that she would have to "meet people" to get ahead. She recalled, “They wouldn’t say things outright, but it was clear what they meant. You had to do things to move forward.” Despite these challenges, Fatima emphasized that not everyone in the industry operated this way and that many people were professional and respectful.
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about her struggles with the casting couch, shedding light on her journey in the film industryInstagram/fatimasanashaikh
Having entered the industry as a child artist, Fatima’s early experiences were in films like Ishq and Chachi 420. But it wasn’t until her iconic role as Geeta Phogat in Dangal that she gained widespread recognition. While the casting couch experiences were difficult, Fatima continues to navigate the industry with strength and determination.
Today, Fatima is not just an actress but a role model for many who look up to her resilience. She continues to take on impactful roles, such as in the upcoming films Metro...In Dino and Ul Jalool Ishq, both of which have generated significant buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting her performances in these projects, despite delays in their release dates.
While Fatima’s journey hasn’t been without its struggles, she remains focused on her craft and continues to bring meaningful characters to life on screen. Her openness about the challenges she faced is indeed a strong reminder of the importance of addressing uncomfortable truths and working towards a more respectful and fair industry.