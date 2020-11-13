Fatima Sana Shaikh on whether or not she is choosy about her projects

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has not one but two back-to-back releases this Diwali with Anurag Basu’s black-comedy Ludo and Abhishek Sharma’s social-satire Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

While Ludo is currently streaming on Netflix, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is poised for its release on 15th November, becoming the first Bollywood film to have a theatrical release in eight months amid the pandemic. The actress is thrilled about seeing her own films clashing with each other.

After doing a couple of films as a child artist, Fatima Sana Shaikh made her full-fledged acting debut with Aamir Khan’s superhit sports-drama Dangal (2016). She followed it up with Yash Raj Films’ period-drama Thugs of Hindostan (2018).







When asked if she is following mentor Aamir Khan’s policy of one film in two years, she says, “This is not by choice. I think fate had a role in this. Ludo was shot two years ago and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was shot this year and both are releasing at the same time. I do not have the luxury to be choosy, but I would like to do more work, more films, and be noticed. Hoping 2021 is a better year for me professionally.”

Shaikh is one of those actors who do not believe in overdoing things. Be it her presence in Bollywood parties or social media activity, she believes in striking the right balance. “My personality is such, I am comfortable being with me. It is not that I am anti-social. I love being on set and meeting people but am not comfortable with these party situations. I become socially awkward and there is not really much for me to do there,” she shares.

