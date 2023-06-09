Website Logo
  Friday, June 09, 2023
INDIA

Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against WFI chief

Indian police have questioned more than 155 people in a widening investigation of sexual harassment accusations

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addresses a press conference in Gonda. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE father of the minor wrestler on Thursday (8) said that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

The startling admission by the father substantially weakens the case against Brij Bhusha Sharan Singh who has relentlessly faced protest for the past six months by wrestlers, who have accused him of sexual harassment.

The complaint by the minor wrester has also led to investigation under POCSO Act.

“It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court,” he told PTI when asked why he is changing his story now.

“Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter’s defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake,” he said.

He also provided elaborated explanation for the origin of his and his daughter’s animosity against Singh, who has vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegations, including against the minor.

The origin of the animosity goes back to the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow when the minor lost the final and missed out on selection to the Indian team.

They blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee’s decision.

“I was filled with rage my child’s one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee’s decision in final and I decided to take revenge,” he said.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

