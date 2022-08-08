Fatally stabbed teen begged for help on busy London street as he was dying

Ghulam Sadiq (Met Police)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A teenager fatally stabbed outside a pizza restaurant reportedly pleaded for help as he was dying.

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, suffered stab wounds during an incident outside a pizzeria in Leytonstone High Road, east London, at 2.15pm on Saturday (6).

Officers attended and gave urgent first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

But despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Addullah Addullah of Massimo’s Pizza told the <em>Express</em>: “People gathered in the street, he (the victim) came to the door and said ‘uncle, help me’.

“He was very badly stabbed, nobody was able to find the stab injury.

“It was really frightening when we saw the bleeding, he was badly bleeding.”

A special post mortem will take place in due course. There have not been any arrests at the early stage of the investigation.

Detective chief inspector Linda Bradley from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said, “Our heartfelt thoughts are with Ghulam’s family as they come to terms with this terrible tragedy, which no family should have to endure.

“He was attacked in broad daylight on the busy High Road on a summer Saturday afternoon. I know this will shock and appal the local community and I want to assure them we will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible.

“The area is likely to have been busy at the time of the incident. I would appeal to anyone who saw anything at all of note to come forward and speak to us.”

“Did you see the attack itself? Did you see an altercation? Did you see anyone acting unusually or in a way which aroused your suspicions? Might you have dashcam footage from being in the area around that time? We want to hear from you. No piece of information is too insignificant,” she said.

“I would also like to thank the local businesses and residents impacted by the road closures around the crime scene for their patience and cooperation while we carry out our this vital initial phase of our investigation. We will work as thoroughly and efficiently as we can.”