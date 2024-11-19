Tributes paid to Amita Patel, killed in north London hit-and-run

Her funeral, held on 16 November 2024, was attended by over 800 people, both in person and online.

Patel pursued various entrepreneurial ventures, including flower shops and restaurants, alongside jobs in the airline and hospitality industries.

By: EasternEye

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 65-year-old mother, who died following a hit-and-run collision in Kingsbury, north London, on November 7.

Amita Patel was pronounced dead at the scene.

She leaves behind two children, three siblings as well as nieces and nephews.

Patel was described as a hardworking and devoted single mother who raised her son and daughter in the US after emigrating there in the early 1990s.

Her children, one of whom is a physician while the other is an attorney, remembered her sacrifices and resilience.

Patel pursued various entrepreneurial ventures, including flower shops and restaurants, alongside jobs in the airline and hospitality industries.

She worked in the hospitality suites for the O2 and Wembley stadiums, where she watched Elton John’s final concert and the annual Brit Awards, among other shows.

She also loved to travel.

Patel moved back to London seven years ago to care for her father.

Her funeral, last Saturday (16), was attended by over 800 people, both in person and online.

The Metropolitan Police said Jermaine Leroy Allen, 30, of Faldo Road, Bedford, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, and failing to stop after an accident.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (13).