Farhan Akhtar to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next?

Murtuza Iqbal







Ashutosh Gowariker’s last two films Mohenjo Daro and Panipat failed to make a mark at the box office. Both films were period dramas and now, the filmmaker is planning to make a contemporary action movie.

According to a report in the entertainment portal, Peeping Moon, Gowariker’s next will be a contemporary action film and it will star Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. It is said that the actor will portray the character of a forest ranger, an officer charged with the patrolling and guarding of a forest.

A source told the portal, "This project is believed to be a special one as Farhan's father, the legendary Javed Akhtar himself is writing this film with a team of writers. It will mark his comeback as a story and screenplay writer after almost 15 years. The scripting is currently at the final stage and will likely be locked by the year-end."







Reportedly, a Bollywood actor will also be roped in to play the villain in the movie.

Reportedly, a Bollywood actor will also be roped in to play the villain in the movie.

Talking about Farhan's other projects; the actor will be seen in Toofan which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor plays the role of a boxer in the film. It was supposed to hit the big screens this year, but due to the pandemic the movie has been postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.












