  • Thursday, January 20, 2022
Family in Essex build own plane during lockdown

The building process of the airplane started in the house shed in March 2020. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

WHEN people passed their time during lockdown by binge-watching Netflix or trying to pick some new skills. A couple in Essex along with their two daughters instead chose to build a four-seater aircraft from scratch.

Ashok Aliseril bought a kit for a four-seater propeller aircraft. He and his family had a massive task on their hands as they started putting the pieces together with just the instruction manual and by watching YouTube videos.

Aliseril, 38, and his wife Abhilasha Dubey, 35, always wanted to have an aircraft of their own, but they didn’t had much options available in the market, The Telegraph has reported.

For Aliseril, a trained pilot himself, the idea of building a plane looked viable and also fitted their bill. According to The Telegraph, he flew to South Africa to test fly the aircraft before placing order for the kit.

The building process started in the house shed in March 2020, and now almost after two years the aircraft is ready. If it gets the regulatory approval then the family of four can take to the skies this March.

Once the plane started to take shape, one shed was not enough and were forced to use two sheds at home. They also had to use their guest bedroom downstairs to store parts.

The couple then had to hire the services of a hangar and moved parts of the aircraft there, but the hangar was 90 minutes drive from their home. However, they are now looking for a place closer home.

The Aliserils have named the plane G-DIYA, after their youngest daughter, but have promised their older daughter Tara that they would find a way to name another one after her.

They now can’t wait to take their first flight as they intend to fly to Manchester to visit family. The journey can be made in just 55 minutes, which earlier took them four hours by car.

Aliseril, a Manchester United fan also wants to avoid match-day traffic and would instead like to fly to watch a game at Old Trafford.

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

