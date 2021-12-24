Website Logo
Fake Bollywood talent agent convicted of helping unlawful immigration

Southwark Crown Court convicted a 51-year-old man of assisting unlawful immigration with fake records. (Representational image: iStock image)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A FAKE Bollywood talent agent has been found guilty of fraudulently helping immigrants overstay in the UK.

David Aslam Choudhry, 51, joined hands with five others to create bogus salary slips and immigration sponsorship papers for 53 foreign students.

He ran his racket, claiming his company was involved in providing professionals for Bollywood film productions.

According to the British government website, the UK Film Productions (London) Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in 2015 with London’s Wenlock Road address. It was dissolved three years later.

But immigration officers found that Choudhry’s firm was “little more than an office with a table and two chairs”, a Home Office spokesman told Mail Online.

Choudhry and his accomplices helped foreigners prolong their stay in the UK by providing fake salary records for non-existent roles in production, special effects and publicity in the Bollywood industry.

They were charged in 2019.

Southwark Crown Court on Monday (20) convicted Choudhry of assisting unlawful immigration and found him guilty of three charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

It also found the con man’s accomplices guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud and two of them obtained leave to remain in the UK by deception.

Their sentencing is slated for February.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

