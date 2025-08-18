Fahadh Faasil reveals why he turned down Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Hollywood film offer

Highlights

Fahadh Faasil confirmed he was in talks with The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu for an international project.

The actor said the filmmaker had concerns about his accent and suggested a four-month stay in the US for training.

Faasil declined as the production was unwilling to cover the cost, adding he “didn’t feel the fire” to pursue it.

He emphasised that his creative journey is rooted in Malayalam cinema and he prefers to evolve within it.

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, fresh off the success of Maareesan, has opened up about an unusual chapter in his career: an offer to work with Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu. Known for films like Birdman and The Revenant, the Mexican filmmaker had considered Faasil for a role in his upcoming Hollywood project.

In a recent interview with Cue Studio, the actor revealed that discussions reached the stage of a video call with Iñárritu. However, the collaboration fell through when the director raised concerns about Faasil’s English accent. The production suggested that Faasil spend several months in the United States to work on speech training, an arrangement that required him to relocate at his own expense.

“They wanted me to stay in the US for three or four months to perfect the accent,” Faasil explained. “But they weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it.”

Fahadh Faasil says no to Alejandro González Iñárritu film over unpaid accent training





Was it rejection or a realisation?

Addressing whether the episode was a rejection, Faasil said he does not see it that way. “I spoke to him on a video call. It might be during that conversation that he also realised, ‘Oh, this isn’t the guy I’m looking for.’ These things happen. I’ve lost many films at such stages,” he admitted.

The actor stressed that missing out on a Hollywood project has not dampened his confidence. Instead, he sees it as part of the natural course of his career.

Fahadh Faasil





Fahadh Faasil’s stand on Malayalam cinema

What stands out from his comments is how firmly Faasil anchors his artistic journey in Malayalam cinema. “All the magic in my life happened here in Malayalam. Even in the future, if any new changes were to happen, I want them to come from Malayalam. I don’t think I will leave Kerala for that. If a project emerges that redefines me in some way, I want it to be in Malayalam,” he said.

It is clear that for Faasil, global recognition is not about leaving his roots behind but about the quality of work produced at home. His outlook, in fact, reflects a broader shift where Malayalam cinema has gained worldwide acclaim for its strong storytelling and performances.

Fahadh Faasil





Which Iñárritu film was this?

While Faasil did not name the project, reports suggest it may be Iñárritu’s untitled film starring Tom Cruise, slated for release in October 2026. The movie also features Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, and Sophie Wilde. Billed as a high-stakes drama about the “most powerful man in the world” racing against time to save humanity, it is among the most anticipated Hollywood releases.

Had Faasil been part of the cast, it would have marked a rare crossover for a Malayalam star into mainstream global cinema.

Fahadh Faasil says he wants to retire as a cab driver in Spain





Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming projects

On the home front, Faasil is preparing for the release of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, a comedy directed by Althaf Salim. The film, scheduled to hit theatres on 29 August, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lal, Revathi Pillai, Vinay Forrt, and Anuraj OB.





The actor continues to be one of the most versatile names in Indian cinema, with acclaimed performances in 22 Female Kottayam, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Aavesham, and Joji. Even without Hollywood credits, his body of work is celebrated both in India and abroad.