Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 463,530
Total Cases 34,437,307
Today's Fatalities 285
Today's Cases 11,271
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 463,530
Total Cases 34,437,307
Today's Fatalities 285
Today's Cases 11,271

CRICKET

Eyeing Los Angeles Olympics, USA likely to host 2024 T20 World Cup

England’s Eoin Morgan and team mates celebrate after winning the 2019 World Cup. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE USA is likely to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which could serve as a launch pad in the ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a “decision on venues for ICC events in the next cycle was imminent, and that an outward, global focus would mean they were more widely distributed than in the recent past.”

If all goes as per the plans, it would be the first global tournament not hosted by either India, England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

The ICC has been for a long time looking to give emerging countries the hosting rights for the mega events

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches

Between 2024 and 2031, the ICC is set to host several global tournaments, which will begin with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“In addition to marking a significant move away from those years, the choice of the US to help host the 2024 tournament would also serve as a launch pad for cricket’s long-awaited inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting with LA in 2028 and following up with Brisbane in 2032,” said the report in the Australian daily.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final
Sports
Kohli should give up captaincy in all formats: Afridi
CRICKET
Kohli to skip first match, Rohit rested for New Zealand Tests
CRICKET
Yorkshire chief executive Arthur resigns amid racism row
Sports
Pakistan ‘warrior’ Rizwan went from hospital to half-century
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket racism row pains Yorkshire’s Asians
HEADLINE STORY
Root demands change after cricket racism scandal
CRICKET
Ex-academy player alleges latest racist abuse at Yorkshire
Sports
Pakistan hopes to launch women’s Super League: Ramiz Raja
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat England in semifinal
HEADLINE STORY
Government to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire, ECB do not take ‘real action’
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma named new India T20 captain
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Indian trash-tackling brothers win global children’s prize
Eyeing Los Angeles Olympics, USA likely to host 2024 T20…
Chief constable backs ‘positive discrimination’ to make force more diverse
Johnson says COP26 deal ‘a big step forward’
India criticises fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal
Arjun Rampal roped in to play professor in Abbas-Mustan’s Three…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE