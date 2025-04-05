Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

YOUTUBE CONNECT

Pakistani actor and singer Moazzam Ali Khan received online praise from legendary Bollywood writer Javed Akhtar, who expressed interest in working with him after hearing his rendition of Yeh Nain Deray Deray on YouTube.

The moment served as a reminder that many senior figures in Indian cinema – including Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman – regularly browse YouTube, offering both newcomers and established artists a real chance to be discovered.

Platforms like YouTube have become vital bridges between emerging talent and the entertainment industry’s veterans. Whether it's an impromptu cover or an original track, content uploaded online has the power to transcend borders, genres, and generations.

Pakistani artist Moazzam Ali Khan caught the attention of Bollywood legend Javed Akhtar with his soulful YouTube cover of Yeh Nain Deray Deray





BIG JOHN FLOP

When it was announced that the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat would be released in cinemas, I – like many others – predicted it would flop.

Despite being an obvious misfire, the team behind the film still chose to pour money into its production and push for a theatrical release.

As expected, it turned out to be a colossal failure and only reaffirmed what has been clear for some time – John Abraham is no longer a bankable box office star.

In an industry increasingly driven by content and evolving audience tastes, star power alone isn’t enough to guarantee success. The Diplomat serves as yet another reminder that audiences expect more than just a familiar face on the poster.

John Abraham to headline action thriller Tehran Getty Images for DIFF









AWESOME ART EXHIBIT

This year is turning out to be a strong one for art lovers, with standout exhibitions taking place across the UK. One to look out for is (Un)Layering the Future Past of South Asia: Young Artists’ Voices, opening at the SOAS Gallery in London next Friday (April 11) and running until June 21.

The culturally rich exhibition showcases work by 26 emerging and established artists from six South Asian countries, including several newly commissioned pieces. Curated by Salima Hashmi and Manmeet K Walia, the show explores a wide range of themes through diverse mediums such as painting, sculpture, textiles, photography, video, and installation.

Among the featured names are Ashfika Rahman, winner of the Future Generation Art Prize 2024, and Kubra Khademi, the Hazara artist who was forced to flee Afghanistan following her controversial 2015 performance Armor.

Tikri Border, Haryana-Delhi by Aban Raza





HARMZ HOT NEW TUNE

British talent Harmz Matharu revealed that his newly released single Tera Deewana was inspired by the idea of exploring deep emotional connections and vulnerability within relationships.

The Birmingham-born singer added that he wanted to delve into themes of hope, intimacy, and the beauty of shared moments, while also showcasing his versatility as an artist by experimenting with different melodies and compositions. The track, which features DXL, is accompanied by an eye-catching music video.

A student of the legendary Ustaad Ajit Singh Mutlashi, Harmz shared,

“I want the song to resonate with people and draw from the emotions we feel when we are in a relationship – navigating the highs and lows of love.”



He added,

“As for the audience, I think it will connect with anyone who has experienced the joy and complexity of being in love, whether they are in a new relationship or reflecting on a past one.”



Harmz Matharu





BACHCHAN’S BAD MOVIES

The recently released film Be Happy is yet another example of how poor project choices have derailed Abhishek Bachchan’s career. The poorly made musical drama was quietly dropped onto streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Considering his deep industry connections, it remains baffling that no one – including his father, Amitabh Bachchan – has steered him towards better roles. He will next appear in Housefull 5, part of a painfully mindless franchise.

Abhishek Bachchan in Be Happy





COLLABORATION IS A WISTERIA WONDER

One of this year’s most captivating tracks is the recently released single Wisteria. Talented singer-songwriter Devika has collaborated with legendary Grammy-nominated composer and producer Michael Brook on the poignant Punjabi ballad, which blends traditional music with a contemporary western feel.

A heartfelt exploration of longing, the song touches on universal themes of unrequited love and restlessness. At the heart of this breathtaking track are Devika’s blissful vocals.

Wisteria will leave listeners wanting to discover more about the San Francisco-based, New Delhi-born artist, who has previously released two solo albums and collaborated with global icons such as Bohemia.

She said:

“With Wisteria, I wanted to create something timeless and deeply impactful.”







Devika's soulful vocals shine in her new Punjabi ballad Wisteria





INDIAN IDOLS EXCITED ABOUT LONDON SHOW

Talented Indian Idol participants Sayli Kamble, Nitin Kumar, and Nachiket Lele are teaming up for a show at Sattavis Patidar Centre on April 19. They will perform much-loved musical hits at an evening that also includes a three-course meal.

Kumar is looking forward to the event and told me:

“I am very happy and extremely excited to return to the UK after a long time. This time, you will see a different side of Nitin Kumar, with a unique mood, sound, and energy. You have heard me sing Bollywood songs and Punjabi tracks before, but in this show, I am bringing a special blend of qawwali, Sufi, and folk music. It will be a memorable experience for all music lovers!”















Indian Idol star Nitin Kumar promises a soulful mix of qawwali, Sufi, and folk music at his upcoming UK performance





JOKE CAUSES TROUBLE

Right-wing supporters of a politician vandalised a venue in Mumbai after taking offence to a joke filmed there.

The joke appeared in Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show Naya Bharat, which was released on YouTube.

The mob who damaged the venue inadvertently gave Kamra massive global publicity, helping his stand-up special gain millions of views online.

Kamra refused to apologise and summed up the situation best in a statement, saying:

“Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you did not like the butter chicken you were served.”







Kunal Kamra during his show Wikipedia





BOMBAYMAMI FIRE IS BURNING BRIGHT

One of this year’s breakout stars has been Swiss-Indian singer BombayMami. The eye-catching music video for her track Fire in Delhi went viral earlier this year, thanks to the fearless artist snowboarding down a mountain while wearing a traditional Indian lehenga.

The unique visual drew widespread attention to her music, which blends diverse influences with style and originality.

Alongside her catchy sound, she is also emerging as a symbol of girl power – known for her bold fashion choices and fearless approach. She is set to build on this momentum with the release of her album Peaceful Attitude later this year. She said:

“I want to keep merging music and fashion in ways that feel unique to me.”



Swiss-Indian singer BombayMami is making waves with her bold style and sound





FAKE AWARD FIASCO

Overseas celebrities regularly get fooled into thinking they are receiving a UK government honour at the Houses of Parliament in London. In reality, a politician usually books a room, invites a few friends, and presents the clueless celebrity with a fake award.

Last year, Mahira Khan and Karan Johar were given such dubious honours with zero value or any connection to the official British government. Recently, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir also received a worthless plaque and proudly shared it across her social media.

A clear sign of how absurd the award was came just a week later – when Feroze Khan, who has faced reported allegations of serious domestic abuse, was given the exact same one.