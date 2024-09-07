Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

By: Asjad Nazir

HORROR COMEDY SEASON

The popularity of horror comedies in Bollywood is why recent release Stree 2 has smashed box office records. Munjya has also been a success and forthcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will also clock up huge numbers. Bollywood fans who like this genre will enjoy big Hollywood release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be in the cinemas on Friday (6). It is the sequel to 1988 film, Beetlejuice, one of the finest horror comedies ever made.

TIGERBEE SET TO ROAR

British pop duo Ra Ra Loud broke up before realising their undeniable potential. That is why it is great to see band member Tigerbee launching a solo career with newly released song Wildlife. The catchy song with cross-cultural appeal has combined meaningful lyrics with great music and a solid vocal delivery. With more songs on the way, Tigerbee can become a roaring success if she gets the right support, because she offers something different with her music.

AN EMERGENCY DELAY

New Bollywood movie Emergency was scheduled to be released on Friday (6), but it has now been postponed. It is a bitter blow for the film’s producer, director, and lead star Kangana Ranaut, who has a lot riding on the 1970’s set political drama. It will now inevitably be a huge commercial failure at a later date, just like the many terrible turkeys the Bollywood flop star has delivered over the past nine years.

SALONI KEEPS ON SHINING

A wide variety of songs as well as an incredible ability to combine different languages has turned Saloni into one of the UK’s most exciting young artists. The prolific singer adds to her impressive body of work with newly released song, Fade Away, available from Friday (6). She has teamed up with D8 on the delightful Urdu and English language duet, which blends different influences, while exploring universal themes of love, fear and reconciliation. Saloni said, “Fade Away is a unique blend of r’n’b and Bollywood. It resonates deeply with the emotional journey many of us experience in relationships. The chorus, in particular, is something I believe will truly connect with listeners.”

HOLLYWOOD NEPOTISM

Bollywood has become strongly associated with nepotism because it regularly gives big breaks to those with family connections ahead of talented outsiders. It seems as if American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan has taken what many consider an inherently Indian cinematic trait into the heart of Hollywood. Earlier this year he produced The Watchers, which was written and directed by his 24-year-old daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan. Despite his daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, struggling to make it as a singer, he cast her in a key role of a famous popstar in his rubbish psychological thriller Trap, which he produced, wrote and directed.

DILJIT BREAKS RECORD

Diljit Dosanjh’s current world tour illustrates why he is one of the most popular artists on the live circuit. By the time his huge DilLuminati arena world tour concludes, it will be the most successful ever undertaken by a south Asian artist. An illustration of the Punjabi superstar’s immense popularity is the addition of two shows to the London leg of his UK tour at the O2 Arena in October (4, 5 and 18). This will make him the first Indian singer to deliver three huge arena shows in the same city in one tour. With his ticket sales, Dosanjh has shown he is on par with the biggest international artists. What’s remarkable is that he is drawing these massive crowds while also juggling a successful acting career.

JEFF BRINGS GOOD LUCK

Stand-up comedian turned actor Jeff Mirza has become a lucky charm. He played a supporting role in recent British Asian success stories, including the movies What’s Love Got To Do With It, Polite Society, Sky Peals and Mogul Mowgli as well as TV shows such as Juice. The UK talent also appeared in international projects, including True Detective, to demonstrate that he brings good fortune to productions he is involved in.

NEWCOMER’S GREAT DEBUT

One of this year’s best Indian film performances isn’t by an established star, but by young debutante Preeti Panigrahi. She is stunning as a high school teenager who has an awakening in the acclaimed film, Girls Will Be Girls, set for a UK cinema release on September 20. She landed the lead role in the predominantly English language drama after responding to an open call and has outshone big stars this year. Bosses in commercial Hindi cinema are missing a trick by opting to cast talentless star kids, instead of signing someone like Preeti, who has a natural flair for the craft.