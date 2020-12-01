Exclusive: “Portraying the lead in Jai Shree Krishna was my proudest moment,” says TV star Kritika Sharma

Kritika Sharma had her first tryst with television when she was barely 10-year-old. She had landed in Mumbai to participate in the popular dance competition show Boogie Woogie, but destiny had some different plans in store for her.







Soon, she started receiving offers for television shows, which she readily accepted and went on to do minor roles in such shows as K. Street Pali Hill and Vicky Aur Vettal. Sharma first caught audiences’ attention as Radha in Colors’ successful mythological drama Jai Shree Krishna. Since then, she has dazzled with her acting prowess in myriad roles.

Recently, Eastern Eye chatted with Kritika Sharma and tried to know more about her, her thriving career in showbiz, the actress she idolises, and what has been the proudest achievement of her career. Sharma also reveals the one thing that she would like to change about how the entertainment industry works. Keep reading…

When did you know you wanted to be an actress?







I always wanted to be a dancer. As a result, my mother made me join dance classes when I was a kid. I then came down to Mumbai for participating in Boogie Woogie on Sony Entertainment Television. After that, I gave acting a shot and that is how I became an actress.

How did your life change after you become one?

Everything felt new when I started out. The glittery life with fame was entirely different for my family as we did not have any background in the entertainment industry. It was difficult in the beginning to adjust to the norms of this profession but, at the same time, it was good on financial levels. Words are falling short to describe how I felt about becoming an actress, to be honest.







You started pretty young with acting. What is it about your profession that appeals to you so much?

I remember that I started acting when I was in 4th standard. One thing about this profession that appeals to me is the love people shower on you. The feeling that people value you for who you are and wish to know you as an individual is beautiful beyond words. It motivates me.

Looking back at your career so far, what is your proudest achievement?







My proudest achievement would be portraying the lead in my first show Jai Shree Krishna on Colors TV. I had auditioned a lot for it and remember being rejected as well. One night, at 3:00 am, I got finalised for this role and that was when the magic started.

What would be your dream role and why?

I do not have a dream role set in mind. As an artist, I wish to portray a character that is remembered and is iconic for the essence it holds. I work on this goal to portray a character that shall stay in hearts even when I die.

Who do you idolise?

Sakshi Tanwar is someone I idolise. I like how wonderfully she has nailed any role she has picked with smooth naturality and fluidity in her performance.

What are your biggest passions away from work?

My biggest passion away from work is dancing. On discovering the vast content creation YouTube offers, I have created a channel of my own with my sister and I am working on it for a year.

If you could master something new, what would it be and why?

I would love to sing or learn to play either a guitar or a piano. I look forward to mastering them.

Are you open to OTT platforms?

Yes, I am very much open to OTT platforms for it is the trend of the distant future. The digital medium is fast-paced and also the platforms have a dedicated reach. Additionally, it is wonderfully accessible to the audiences at any given point of time.

Do you feel it is extremely challenging for outsiders to gain footing in show business?

I guess there are many people in the industry who have made their mark despite being outsiders. I think it won’t be fair to generalise the story and fate of artists whether they are insiders or outsiders for everyone has their own journey. I believe playing a character is a skill but having that character strike chords with viewers is the main challenge irrespective of one being an insider or outsider.

Over all these years that you have been working in the industry, did you ever find yourself in any situation which left a bad taste in your mouth?

I consider myself lucky to have no such experience. Though there was this one time that I was selected for a role and had signed the contract for the same but was replaced at the end moment. It was unprofessional, but I learned something out of it.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member and have you binge-watched anything during the lockdown?

I love watching romcoms, thrillers, sweet fairy-tale love stories, and documentaries. I have binge-watched all the new releases from the genres above. Just recently I enjoyed Mismatched on Netflix. I loved the storyline and characters in it. I feel the female protagonist nailed her spot in the industry.

Has any of your forthcoming projects suffered a setback due to Covid-19?

Like the entire world, I too was not spared from the setbacks of Covid-19. There were a few projects that were in pipeline and are now delayed. I look forward to the restarting of these projects.

What has been your learning from this pandemic?

I have learned to appreciate what I have or had in the past. When things were normal, I used to crib about spending less time with family due to a worked-up schedule but the pandemic gave me a chance to explore new things. I appreciated the time it gave me and taught me to make my own way when all doors are closed.

One thing that you would like to change about how the entertainment industry functions?

I think people should be kind and less selfish. One should be comprehensive of the other person’s professional commitments and skills to give talent its worth. A sense of courtesy and brief conversations could curb grudges to a great level. It would then make the industry a beautiful place.

Do you regret missing out on any project?

Yes, there are many projects where I have reached the final stage of selection and then I have been dropped out. If they would have worked out, things would have been different but I am happy about the space I am in. The last moment rejections felt heart-breaking but gradually made me stronger and taught me not to get serious about them.

Have you ever been replaced after signing a project?

Yes, I have been replaced many times and it now seems to be normal for many artists face it. Unless you are shooting and the show gets telecasted there is no clear picture. It is a bitter, hard truth that the probability of replacement is always there and one has to grow at ease with it.

What’s next in store for you?

My next project is something I am waiting for as an artist on television and if it works out, I shall let everyone know. Also, content creation for my YouTube channel is something I will put my efforts into.





