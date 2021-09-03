Exclusive: “I’m very excited to give an Asian superhero to new generation,” says Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton

By: Mohnish Singh

After much anticipation, the latest entry in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is here, with Simu Liu playing the lead role as Marvel Studios’ first Asian superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film follows on from Avengers: Endgame (2019) where Shang-Chi is forced to take on The Mandarin, his crime lord father and leader of Ten Rings, a secret terrorist organisation.

Recently, Eastern Eye virtually caught up with director Destin Daniel Cretton and tried to known from him how important Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is for him, how he identifies with the new Asian superhero and the pressure of taking forward a franchise that enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

This is the first Marvel Studios’ film directed by an Asian director and featuring a predominantly Asian cast. That must have been very significant to you on so many levels, right?

Yeah, it was very personally special to me to be involved with this project and introduce a new superhero to the MCU that I can identity with. That’s something I did not have as a kid, so I am very excited to give that to a new generation.

How can you identify with him now?

Well, this is the first time I can project myself as a superhero who has a similar background as me. I think, thematically, the family elements of this movie, the trajectory that Shang-Chi is dealing with, the pain that he is dealing with, the insecurities he is dealing with and how he works through them and steps into his superpower shoes are the things I can very much relate to.

In one of your previous interviews, you said you wanted a superhero that your son can look up to. Was that the reason you involved yourself with this project?

I had one son when I started this project and while shooting it, I had a second son. Now, I have two boys. I honestly have them in my mind throughout the entire writing process. I wanted to make sure that this was the hero that one day they would be able to look up to and inspire to be like. So, the scenes that we have woven into this character don’t project him as a perfect hero. What I love about this hero is the way that he is learning how to redefine pain in his life and turn it into a strength. That’s something I hope one day my boys are old enough to watch the movie with this man punching and kicking, it will be a scene that I think they will carry with them.

Was there quite a lot of pressure to work on this film since Marvel fans are quite passionate about the entire franchise and it is so well regarded around the world?

Yeah, there is always pressure on a movie. Marvel fans’ engagement is something that is very exciting for any filmmaker because that is what we want – audience’s engagement. There is really no fanbase that is more engaged with the material than Marvel fans. To be able to see fans pick out the things that we put on the walls, and to find all of the little Easter eggs that we sprinkle throughout the movie has been really the fun part of the process.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently running in cinemas.