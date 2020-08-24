Exclusive: “I cherish being an artist,” says Rishab Chadha

Rishab Chadha, who began his acting career at a young with fantasy drama Aladdin (2007), has come a long way in his professional life. While several actors who made their debuts around the same time as him may have fallen off the radar after doing a couple of projects, the young actor is going strong even after 13 years.

Known for his performances in such notable movies as Drishyam (2015) and Khoobsurat (2014), Chaddha is enjoying a thriving career in films, television, and webspace. On the small screen, he made it big with Disney shows Best of Luck Nikki and The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir. On OTT, he was seen in Shaadi Boys (2016), Boys with Toys, and Bhootpurva (2019).

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Rishab Chadha talks in detail about his journey in show business, mental health, his favourite web-shows, and much more. The actor also shares his thoughts on the never-ending debate of nepotism.

It has been over a decade since you started off. How do you look back at your journey?

Firstly, thank you for acknowledging my journey. My journey, I would say, has been great, filled with wonderful experiences and beautiful people that I have met along the way. I feel really proud to be a part of the creative field. I cherish being an artist.

You have worked in some high-profile movies like Drishyam and Khoobsurat. How would you describe your experience?

I had a great time working on both films. Drishyam had such a beautiful cast and story. It was great to work with Nishikant (Kamat) sir, who’s very easy going. I am glad I was a part of such a good film.

Khoobsurat was a really nice experience too. I got to meet some great actors and share screen space with them. I also had the chance to meet Anil (Kapoor) sir. Oh God, he actually looks so good even today and has this upbeat energy.

I also really liked doing scenes with Kiran (Kher) ma’am. She is wonderful. It was a pure delight to watch and learn from her. Sonam (Kapoor) was also very comforting. I remember sitting beside her during the premiere of the film. And after the film got over, she looked at me and asked, ‘So what do you think?’ I was spellbound because I was pleasantly surprised. But, yes, I gathered myself and told her that I really liked the film and that I really liked her in the film too.

Aside from films, you have shown your talent in television shows and web-series as well. How are the three streams different from one another. Where do you enjoy working most?

Honestly, everything has its own charm. I love doing TVCs a lot. The idea of emoting and telling a story in a minute or less really excites me. I love that. TV has its own charm. The reach and connect with the audience and fans are lovely. It is almost like you become a part of their daily routine.

Web platform is like experimenting with different ideas and scripts, which is a delight for both creators and viewers. Films, on the other hand, are larger-than-life. They envelop you. The big screen is pure joy. So, honestly, I cannot choose.

You have also come up with your own series on YouTube. Tell us about the concept behind it and why such a unique name?

When the lockdown started, my friends and I kept having conversations around how we were scared for ourselves and our families because of which, I started writing Confessions of an Anxious Mind. I wanted to make sure it was relatable and in a light-hearted manner because these topics are delicate and should be dealt with delicately.

In an episode of the series, you spoke about anxiety. Did it stem from any personal experience?

Well, it was more of a current scenario and a mix of thoughts, emotions, and experience of myself and the people around me.

How do you personally deal with depression or anxiety?

I strongly think that you cannot deal with these things by yourself. It is an effort by the people you love, who love you and medical professionals. So, I think it is of utmost importance to see it like a decease and seek professional help.

The topic of nepotism is back in headlines. What is your take on the much-talked-about issue?

I really don’t know. Like you and many other people, I also read stuff on social media and news. Being from a non-industry or a film family, as they call it, I have never faced any nepotism, and even if it occurred, I am not aware of it. To add to it, I really think it boils down to who and what sustains. The audience decides everything.

Someone through nepotism might get access to the fraternity and even get their first film, but if you and your craft are not loved and appreciated by the audience, I doubt anything can be done. I could be completely wrong, because let’s not forget that there are a lot of factors at play, like luck, destiny and so on.

Do you think that in order to survive in this industry you always need a Godfather?

I have never had a Godfather in the industry, and I have been surviving for 13 years and will continue to do so, hopefully. Having said that, having a guiding force or someone who helps you understand and take better decisions always helps. I think that is someone you can find or come across along your journey.

Is there anything new you learned over the past five months of lockdown?

Well, surviving the lockdown has been a rollercoaster of emotions, ranging from all kinds of emotions from good to bad. In regards to learning, I have picked up the guitar. I have started practicing and learning. I must tell you it is not easy, but hopefully, I will learn something soon.

What did you binge-watch lately?

I have been watching MasterChef and Shark Tank. Other than that, I also watched shows like Bodyguard, Elite, and Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

What else is there in store for you?

What else is in store for me? Well, I honestly don’t know what the road is like ahead. There could be significant changes in the workings of the industry after lockdown. I don’t know when I’ll be shooting. There are a few things in the pipeline, but nothing concrete yet. Let’s wish and pray for the best.