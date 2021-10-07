Exclusive: Choreographer Atul Jindal reveals he would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Atul Jindal (Photo by Picture Perfect Communications)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Choreographer Atul Jindal has worked with many big names in the Indian film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, and others.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Jindal and when we asked him about his experience of working with these stars, he said, “Honestly, for me, everything is very unreal. I don’t come from a background where my father was a choreographer. But, the experience has been amazing especially to work with Amitabh ji, Shah Rukh Khan sir and even others. They are stars but they are so humble and nice, they are so disciplined when it comes to learning, there’s no tantrum, so it’s easy to work with them.”

“Also, for me as a choreographer and an artist there’s so much to learn from them, especially the professionalism that they have, we all should adopt that. So, yes it’s been a great and unique experience,” Jindal added.

Jindal has choreographed many big stars, but he still has a list of actors he would like to work with in the future.

The choreographer told us, “For me, working with Amitabh ji again would be like a dream come true. I, my parents, and my grandparents love him. So, when they came to know that I am choreographing him it was like a huge deal for the whole family. But, other artists with whom I would love to work with are Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh because they are powerful dancers, so choreographing them will make my work look better. So, I would love to work with both of them.”

When probed which actress he would like to choreograph, Jindal said, “I would love to work with Alia Bhatt. I think she is very expressive, and she looks very fun-loving. I want to work with these people because they look very exciting and fresh, and they really enjoy their work. So, yes, I am looking forward to work with Alia.”