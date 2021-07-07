Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Exciting details emerge on John Abraham’s character in Pathan

John Abraham (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Pathan, directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films. The big-ticket project has been creating great buzz ever since the news emerged Shah Rukh Khan would stage his comeback to acting with it having been last seen in his home production Zero (2018). The casting of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in starring roles further added to the buzz.

While the team is currently busy filming the ongoing schedule in Mumbai, some exciting details have emerged on the character Abraham plays in the action thriller. A trade source divulges that the actor plays the character of a freelance undercover terrorist whose only religion is money and he can go to extreme lengths for the same.

“John plays the role of someone who works for money. He does not have a nationality; he is ruthless with his only religion being money. It is more like a freelance undercover terrorist. In Pathan, he works for the Russian mafia, who are running a covert gun racket in India,” the source tells a digital publication.

Abraham’s character eventually indulges in a battle royale with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s characters, who are on a mission to bust the racket. If reports are to be believed, the actor will sport a very lean avatar in Pathan and engages in a series of chase sequences and hand to hand combat with SRK. The makers considered various looks for SRK and Abraham. Later, everyone zeroed in on a lean appearance for both the actors.

Pathan already boasts of a terrific star cast and the fact that Salman Khan will have an extended cameo in it makes it a hot property. The Dabangg (2010) actor appears as Tiger who goes on to rescues SRK from the Russian mafia. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, is expected to arrive in theatres during the Eid 2022 weekend.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

