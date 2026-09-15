Why are Excel users suddenly caught between a security fix and a broken spreadsheet?

Microsoft has confirmed a copy-and-paste bug affecting several Excel versions.

The failure can happen without an error message or warning.

Rolling back the update may restore Excel but remove important security fixes.

Microsoft’s latest Excel security update was meant to address security vulnerabilities, but it has also left some users dealing with a frustrating problem: basic spreadsheet functions can suddenly stop working.

The issue affects Excel 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2024 after the September 8 security update, KB5002914. Microsoft has confirmed that the update can cause paste operations to fail silently.

That means a user can copy a cell or a range of cells, attempt to paste it somewhere else and see nothing happen. The original selection remains in place and the destination stays unchanged, without a warning, error message or even the familiar beep.

For anyone working with spreadsheets regularly, that could be particularly easy to miss.

Microsoft added the problem to its list of known issues after users reported failures with paste, autofill and dragging formulas following the September update.

A security fix with an awkward catch

The problem is more complicated because KB5002914 is not simply a routine feature update. It is a security release designed to address vulnerabilities in Excel, including flaws linked to remote code execution and information disclosure.

That leaves users and administrators with an awkward choice if the bug is disrupting essential spreadsheet work.

Microsoft says it is investigating the problem and will provide more information through its support advisory. As of today, there is no published date for an official fix.

Some affected users have reported that uninstalling or rolling back the update restores Excel's paste function. For organisations using Click-to-Run versions of Office, administrators have also used supported rollback methods to return to an earlier Office build.

But removing the update comes with a cost: the security fixes included in the September release are removed as well.

Replacing the updated Excel executable with an older version has also been suggested online, but this is not a supported solution and could create additional security and stability problems.

What users need to watch

For businesses that depend heavily on Excel, the safest response may therefore be less straightforward than simply removing the update.

Microsoft's own advisory remains the key source for developments, while administrators dealing with serious disruption will need to weigh the operational impact against the security risks of rolling back the patch.

Users can also check whether their version of Excel is affected by copying a small amount of data and attempting to paste it elsewhere. A failed paste with no error message could indicate the known issue.

The wider problem is the timing. Security updates are designed to close vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, but a defect affecting a core productivity function can quickly become a workplace headache.

For now, Excel users are left waiting for Microsoft to repair the repair.