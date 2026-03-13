Microsoft shares have surged 423,908 per cent since the company went public.

The S&P 500 rose about 2,705 per cent during the same period.

The company’s rise reflects decades of dominance in software, cloud and enterprise technology.

Microsoft has delivered one of the most extraordinary long-term returns seen in modern equity markets. Historical market data suggests that an investment of just £0.80 ($1) in the company when it first listed on the stock market would have generated a gain of around 423,908 per cent over time.

The scale of that performance places the technology giant far ahead of the broader market. Over the same period, the S&P 500 index, widely used as a benchmark for US equities, delivered a gain of roughly 2,705 per cent.

For investors, the comparison highlights how a single technology company has dramatically outperformed the wider stock market over several decades.

From software pioneer to tech heavyweight

Microsoft’s rise traces back to 1975, when Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the company after developing a version of the BASIC programming language for early personal computers.

The company’s first major breakthrough came in 1980, when IBM asked Microsoft to supply the operating system for its new personal computer. The deal helped establish Microsoft as a central player in the growing PC industry.

When Microsoft went public in 1986, investor enthusiasm quickly pushed its share price higher. Within a year of the listing, the stock had tripled, turning Gates into a billionaire at the age of 31.

Over the following decades, Microsoft expanded from operating systems into productivity software, internet services and eventually cloud computing. Products such as Windows, Word and Excel helped establish the company’s dominance in business software.

A company that kept reinventing itself

Microsoft’s growth has not been without challenges. In 2000, the company faced a major legal battle after US regulators accused it of operating as a monopoly. The case eventually ended in settlements with authorities.

The company later shifted its strategy again with the launch of Windows Azure in 2010, entering the rapidly growing cloud computing market.

A further transformation began in 2014, when Satya Nadella became chief executive. Under his leadership, Microsoft accelerated its focus on cloud services and enterprise technology at a time when demand for traditional personal computers was slowing.

The result has been sustained growth that continues to shape the global technology industry. Decades after its stock market debut, Microsoft’s share performance remains one of the most striking examples of long-term wealth creation in modern investing.