Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Eurovision in turmoil as Spain Ireland and Netherlands threaten withdrawal over Gaza conflict

Spain’s leadership in the Eurovision 2026 boycott highlights tensions over Israel’s participation amid the ongoing Gaza conflict and EBU deliberations.

Eurovision 2026

Spain announces withdrawal from Eurovision over Israel participation amid growing boycott movement

Instagram/eurovision
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Spain leads a growing boycott movement, with Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia also refusing to participate if Israel competes.
  • The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is in crisis talks, extending its decision deadline to December 2025.
  • The situation draws direct comparisons to Russia’s exclusion in 2022, creating a precedent the EBU must now navigate.
  • The core dilemma pits Eurovision’s non-political ideals against the stark reality of a humanitarian crisis.

The Eurovision Song Contest, that glitter-drenched annual spectacle of pop and unity, is staring into the abyss. The escalating call for a Eurovision boycott over Israel's participation, against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza conflict, has put the organisers into their most severe political crisis yet. This isn't just about another song entry but a fundamental clash between the contest's cherished apolitical fantasy and the inescapable geopolitics of the real world, threatening to tear the competition apart from within.

Eurovision 2026 Spain announces withdrawal from Eurovision over Israel participation amid growing boycott movement Instagram/eurovision


What is causing the Eurovision 2025–2026 crisis?

The main trigger is Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Casualty figures reported by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry exceed 64,000 Palestinians by September 2025, drawing international scrutiny. Several European countries argue that Israel’s presence in a major cultural event like Eurovision would appear to normalise the humanitarian crisis. On the other hand, Israel insists participation is purely cultural and unrelated to politics.

What countries are boycotting Eurovision over Israel?

So, which nations are taking this stance? The movement gained its most significant momentum with Spain's announcement. Its public broadcaster, RTVE, issued a decisive statement, confirming an overwhelming vote to withdraw. The organisation cited Israel's military actions in Gaza and stated it could not, in good conscience, "look the other way." This move is particularly consequential as Spain is one of the "Big Five" major financial contributors to the contest.

They were swiftly followed by Ireland’s RTÉ, which deemed participation "unconscionable" given the situation in Gaza. Public broadcasters in the Netherlands and Slovenia subsequently aligned with similar positions. Iceland's broadcaster has also indicated it is considering its position, formally "reserving the right" to withdraw. This is not a peripheral protest but a movement emerging from within the contest's core European membership, raising questions about which other countries may follow.


How is the EBU handling the Eurovision boycott calls?

The European Broadcasting Union faces an immense challenge. Its standard operating procedure of promoting unity through music appears insufficient for this geopolitical dilemma. The gravity of the situation can be seen in its unprecedented decision to delay the standard deadline for participation confirmations to mid-December 2025. This extension is dedicated to extensive consultation with all member unions in an effort to find a viable resolution that preserves the contest's integrity.

Concurrently, the EBU has been forced to publicly deny reports from Israeli media outlets suggesting it had advised Israel to withdraw voluntarily to avoid a "humiliating elimination," calling these claims false.

Is this Eurovision situation similar to Russia's exclusion?

This comparison forms the crux of the debate for many. The 2022 exclusion of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine established a clear precedent; the EBU justified its decision by stating Russia's participation would "bring the competition into disrepute."

Boycott advocates now argue that the same standard must be applied consistently, questioning why Israel's actions in Gaza do not merit an identical response. The EBU will likely attempt to differentiate the cases based on nuanced legalities of membership and the operational independence of the respective national broadcasters. However, in the court of public and political opinion, the perception of a double standard is a significant threat to the EBU's credibility.

What are the arguments for and against the boycott?

Proponents of the boycott base their position on principles of human rights and conscience. They stress the extensive civilian casualty figures reported by authorities in Gaza, alongside assessments from UN agencies, to argue that Israel’s inclusion on a cultural platform constitutes a form of normalisation of the ongoing conflict.

Conversely, opponents of a boycott contend that cultural events must remain separate from political disputes. They caution that excluding a nation’s artists could veer into prejudice and stress that the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, operates with editorial independence, unlike the state-controlled media of Russia. There is no clear, unambiguous resolution that will satisfy all parties.


What happens if Israel is allowed to compete in Eurovision 2026?

Should the EBU permit Israel's participation, an immediate and consequential withdrawal of several key members is all but certain. The loss of Spain, a major funder, would represent a serious financial and credibility blow. The subsequent absence of Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and potentially others would noticeably diminish the contest's scale and diversity.

Furthermore, the event itself would likely become a focal point for large-scale protests, potentially disrupting the broadcast and overshadowing the musical competition, further alienating segments of its global audience.

What happens if Israel is excluded from Eurovision?

An exclusion would trigger a different but equally severe crisis for the EBU. It would face vehement accusations of hypocrisy and double standards, particularly from Israel and its allies. The move could prompt legal challenges and potentially lead to Israel's permanent withdrawal from the union.

It would also establish a new and far-reaching precedent for excluding countries involved in international conflicts, fundamentally transforming Eurovision from an inclusive cultural space into an institution that makes overt political judgements.


So, what is the future of Eurovision?

The future is decidedly uncertain. The EBU is confronted with a dilemma where any decision carries significant negative consequences. The upcoming General Assembly in December is going to be a tense and potentially historic meeting. While some have speculated about a compromise, such as Israel participating under a neutral banner, the EBU has denied pursuing this option.

The underlying truth is that Eurovision has always been intertwined with politics, from historical participation under authoritarian regimes to contemporary voting blocs. The current crisis has simply stripped away the glittering façade, forcing a direct confrontation with this reality. The contest's future will depend on navigating a path that may not exist, balancing its ideals against an increasingly polarised world.

boycott callsgaza conflictisrael participationpolitical crisiseurovision 2026

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Sydney Sweeney

Filming is tentatively planned for early 2026

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney offered £45m to star in big-budget Bollywood film

Highlights:

  • Sydney Sweeney reportedly offered £45m for a leading role in a major Bollywood film
  • The package includes £35m in fees and £10M in sponsorship deals
  • Filming is tentatively planned for early 2026 across New York, Paris, London, and Dubai
  • The project could make Sweeney one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars to join Indian cinema

A record-breaking offer

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been approached with a staggering £45M deal to star in one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever produced.

The 28-year-old Euphoria and The White Lotus star is said to have been offered £35m in fees plus an additional £10m through sponsorship agreements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unni Mukundan and Narendra Modi

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in ‘Maa Vande’ tracing PM’s roots and mother’s legacy

Instagram/iamunnimukundan

Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in biopic, ‘Maa Vande’, about the leader's bond with late mother

Highlights:

  • Malayalam star Unni Mukundan announced as lead in Narendra Modi biopic titled Maa Vande.
  • The film will focus on the Prime Minister's early life and bond with his mother.
  • A pan-India release is planned for 2026 with a major technical crew attached.
  • Mukundan is currently riding high on the success of his brutal action film Marco.

Malayalam cinema actor Unni Mukundan is stepping into the biggest role of his career. He has been officially cast as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biographical film Maa Vande. The project, announced on the PM's 75th birthday, promises a fresh look at Modi's formative years. Instead of another political portrait, the filmmakers are zeroing in on his personal journey and the profound influence of his mother.

Unni Mukundan and Narendra Modi Malayalam star Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in ‘Maa Vande’ tracing PM’s roots and mother’s legacy Instagram/iamunnimukundan

Keep ReadingShow less
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora reveals judgement made her stronger and shaped her boldness

Getty Images

Malaika Arora turns lifelong criticism into strength saying being called "too bold" is now the crown she proudly wears​

Highlights:

  • The star revealed she was constantly judged for her career and clothing choices.
  • Malaika said she felt free when she stopped explaining herself to others.
  • She now sees confidence as moving forward with grace despite self-doubt.
  • The actor and model insists the only narrative that matters is her own.

Malaika Arora has defiantly addressed the lifetime of criticism she has faced for her personal and professional choices. The actor and model, known for her impeccable fitness and fashion sense, said being labelled “too bold” is something she now wears as a crown. In a new interview, she opened up about her journey to unshakeable self-acceptance and shutting out the noise.

Malaika Arora reveals judgement made her stronger and shaped her boldness Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Rudd and Jack Black

Paul Rudd and Jack Black gear up for jungle chaos in the new Anaconda

People/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

'Anaconda' first photos show Jack Black and Paul Rudd battling comedy and chaos in jungle reboot

Highlights:

  • First look images reveal the meta comedy take on the 1997 creature feature.
  • The film sees the duo as fans trying to shoot their own version of the original film.
  • Director Tom Gormican applies his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent formula.
  • The cast, including Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn, promises chaotic fun.
  • It is slated for a Christmas Day release, aiming for a box office strike.

The first photos from the wildly unexpected Anaconda remake have finally surfaced. This is not your typical Hollywood rehash, mind you. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are leading a brilliantly meta charge, playing superfans whose dream project goes horrifyingly wrong. The new images tease the comedic chaos planned for the big screen this Christmas.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black gear up for jungle chaos in the new Anaconda People/Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Keep ReadingShow less
raj kundra

Raj Kundra names Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia in £5.6m Bollywood fraud probe

Getty Images

Raj Kundra tells Mumbai police £5.6m fraud funds went to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia

Highlights:

  • Raj Kundra questioned in India for five hours over alleged £5.6m (₹60 crore) fraud
  • He claimed money was paid as fees to Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia
  • Investigators traced nearly £2.3m (₹25 crore) in direct transfers to actresses and Balaji Entertainment
  • Shilpa Shetty also under scrutiny as financial probe widens

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been questioned for nearly five hours by financial crime investigators in India in connection with an alleged £5.6 million (₹60 crore) fraud. During interrogation, Kundra reportedly said part of the disputed money was paid as professional fees to Bollywood actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. Authorities are now examining whether these transactions were legitimate or part of a larger scheme.

raj kundra Raj Kundra names Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia in £5.6m Bollywood fraud probe Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us