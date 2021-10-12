Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313

Entertainment

European fashion brand PRODUKT launches in India with Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassador

Ishaan Khatter (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

European fashion brand Produkt by Jack & Jones has entered the Indian market under the fashion house of Bestseller India. The brand has roped in young Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter as the brand ambassador.

Meant for today’s confident, urban men, Produkt will be exclusively available across Reliance Retail-owned Trends stores and e-commerce website Ajio. The brand is banking on Reliance Retail’s unmatched footprint coupled with Khatter’s popularity to drive sales of its products in the Indian market.

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Gautam CEO and country head of Bestseller India in a statement said, “In a fashion-forward country like ours, it is important to stay relevant and create fashion solutions for everyone! And for us, PRODUKT does just that! It taps into a category of the audience who are early adopters of fashion and are not afraid to experiment with their looks.”

He added, “Furthermore, we are excited to partner with Reliance Retail, their retail footprint via Trends and strong digital presence through Ajio provides for a great platform for us to showcase Produkt. As the face of the brand, Ishaan Khatter’s personality of being effortlessly stylish coupled with his charismatic attitude completely synergizes with the brand DNA of Produkt.”

Ishaan Khatter, the face of the brand, said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to partner with PRODUKT by Jack & Jones. The brand offers a fashion range that has a unique combination of comfortable yet edgy, laid back but so trendy, and I love it! It perfectly resonates with my style and I am looking forward to this association.”

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter next will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif on the cast. He will follow Phone Bhoot with RSVP Movies’ war-drama Pippa. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
“Even calling them ‘different’ is something I don’t like”: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her strong…
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on November 26
Entertainment
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Entertainment
Oscar-nominated Moti Bagh wins big at the second All Living Things Environmental Film Festival
Entertainment
Veteran actor Raza Murad turns narrator for Star Plus’s latest show Vidrohi
Entertainment
Raashii Khanna on her web series with Shahid Kapoor: It has been a blessing to…
Entertainment
Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar says, “Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I definitely get little…
Entertainment
Memory X: Actor Vikram Chatterjee is all set to make his Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: Netflix film looks like a sweet romantic-comedy
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits on James Blake’s…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled Chup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
“Even calling them ‘different’ is something I don’t like”: Kareena…
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on…
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Oscar-nominated Moti Bagh wins big at the second All Living…
Veteran actor Raza Murad turns narrator for Star Plus’s latest…
European fashion brand PRODUKT launches in India with Ishaan Khatter…