Hyderabad steal a nail-biting one-run win over Rajasthan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s early breakthroughs, dismissing Buttler and Samson in the opening over of Rajasthan’s pursuit, set the tone for Hyderabad’s defence.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2L) and his teammates celebrate after their team’s win. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a gripping one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in an thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday.

With just two runs required off the final delivery, Rajasthan’s Rovman Powell missed a full toss and was given out lbw to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with figures of 3-41.

Kumar’s early breakthroughs, dismissing Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson for ducks in the opening over of Rajasthan’s pursuit, set the tone for Hyderabad’s defence.

“I wasn’t contemplating the outcome much in the final over,” said Kumar, reflecting on the tense finale. “There wasn’t much discussion in the last over; I was solely focused on the process.”

Despite the initial setbacks, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag orchestrated a remarkable recovery with aggressive half-centuries, seemingly steering Rajasthan towards victory. However, their quick dismissals, courtesy of left-arm pacer T Natarajan, triggered a stunning collapse.

Skipper Pat Cummins then applied pressure, conceding only seven runs in the penultimate over, swinging the momentum in Hyderabad’s favour.

“Understanding the nature of the IPL, you never seal the game until it’s truly sealed,” said Sanju Samson, acknowledging the tournament’s unpredictable essence.

In their innings, Rajasthan stumbled early with Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh departing cheaply.

Nonetheless, a 96-run partnership off just 47 balls between Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy propelled Rajasthan to a competitive total.

Head’s vital knock of 58 off 44 deliveries was cut short when he chopped onto his stumps attempting a scoop shot, but Reddy’s unbeaten 76 off 42 balls ensured Hyderabad surpassed the 200-run mark for the fifth time this season.

(AFP)

