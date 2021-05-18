Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 278,719
Total Cases 25,228,996
Today's Fatalities 4,329
Today's Cases 263,533
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 278,719
Total Cases 25,228,996
Today's Fatalities 4,329
Today's Cases 263,533

EU may allow in British tourists with Covid jabs proof


(REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)
(REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

THE European Union’s new plan would allow Britons who have had both jabs to holiday across Europe.

As per the government’s plan those who have vaccinated themselves with both the doses of COvid-19 vaccine can fly to France, Spain, Italy, and other countries without taking a Covid test or quarantine for days.

Britain will be included on an EU expanded green list of permitted holiday travel on Wednesday as the bloc’s ambassadors are set to confirm a European Commission proposal lift restrictions on well-vaccinated nations, it is understood.

It will also be recommended that member states prepare digital portals allowing Britons to use the NHS app as a vaccine passport, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Those without vaccinations will be required to present a negative Covid test or evidence of immunity.

It comes as a change to the NHS app brought in allows people to prove whether they have had the Covid jab – effectively making it a vaccine passport.

Member states of the EU are set to recommend digital portals which will let people use the NHS app as a vaccine passport.

The EU is currently developing its own version to show people have had both their jabs.

Proof of your Covid-19 status will be on the NHS app, developed by NHS Digital and NHS England, which is different to the separate Test and Trace app.

However, the guidance still needs to be approved and there is no clear indication of when this might happen. Even then, it would not be binding.








Most Popular

UK ministers considering contingency plans for local lockdowns, report says

India's Covid tally passes 25 million; deaths rise by a record 4,329

British Airways cabin crew scared to show up for flights to India

India's daily Covid-19 cases decline, but WHO expert says positive tests still high

Health service under severe pressure in UK as 'promises were not met'



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×