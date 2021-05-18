EU may allow in British tourists with Covid jabs proof

THE European Union’s new plan would allow Britons who have had both jabs to holiday across Europe.

As per the government’s plan those who have vaccinated themselves with both the doses of COvid-19 vaccine can fly to France, Spain, Italy, and other countries without taking a Covid test or quarantine for days.

Britain will be included on an EU expanded green list of permitted holiday travel on Wednesday as the bloc’s ambassadors are set to confirm a European Commission proposal lift restrictions on well-vaccinated nations, it is understood.

It will also be recommended that member states prepare digital portals allowing Britons to use the NHS app as a vaccine passport, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Those without vaccinations will be required to present a negative Covid test or evidence of immunity.

It comes as a change to the NHS app brought in allows people to prove whether they have had the Covid jab – effectively making it a vaccine passport.

Member states of the EU are set to recommend digital portals which will let people use the NHS app as a vaccine passport.

The EU is currently developing its own version to show people have had both their jabs.

Proof of your Covid-19 status will be on the NHS app, developed by NHS Digital and NHS England, which is different to the separate Test and Trace app.

However, the guidance still needs to be approved and there is no clear indication of when this might happen. Even then, it would not be binding.