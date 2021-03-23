Ethnic minority patients undergoing fertility treatment are less likely to have a baby, reveals report

A NEW report published on Tuesday (23) revealed that people from ethnic minority backgrounds undergoing fertility treatment are less likely to have a baby, with black patients having the lowest chances of successful treatment.







The new report ‘Ethnic diversity in fertility treatment’ also said that 31 per cent of black fertility patients have issues with their fallopian tubes, compared to only 18 per cent of patients overall, with black patients also starting IVF almost two years later (36.4 years old) compared to the average patient at 34.6 years old.

According to the report, black patients experienced higher than average multiple births from double embryo transfers, at around 14 per cent from 2014-2018.

The higher age of black IVF patients and the higher prevalence of heart conditions in them mean that it is particularly important that risks should be seriously considered prior to using double embryo transfers, as multiple births represent the single biggest risk to both mother and babies, it said.







While overall birth rates from fertility treatment have increased and are highest in patients under 35, black patients aged 30-34 have an average birth rate of 23 per cent, compared to 30 per cent for mixed and white patients, data from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) shows.

The HFEA is the government regulator responsible for making sure fertility clinics and research centres comply with the law. The authority has called for more collaborative work across the sector, including further research, to reduce the disparities that exist.

Asian patients, who represent a larger proportion of IVF users at 14 per cent whilst comprising 7 per cent of the UK population, are struggling to access donor eggs if needed.







The report shows that 89 per cent of egg donors are white, followed by 4 per cent Asian, 3 per cent mixed and 3 per cent black, resulting in the use of white eggs in 52 per cent of IVF cycles with an Asian patient.

“This report is a reminder of just how differently groups of women can experience our health and care services. It is clear more work needs to be done to understand the racial disparities in fertility outcomes,” said Nadine Dorries, minister for women’s health.

“I am committed to creating a health and care system that works for all women, regardless of their race or background. That’s why I launched a call for evidence. I want all women to come forward and share their experiences so we can create the first government-led Women’s Health Strategy that will improve the health and wellbeing of all women across England.







“I urge all women, especially those from black or ethnic minority backgrounds, who have experienced fertility treatment to share their experience.”

Sally Cheshire, chair of the HFEA, said: “ What is clear from this report is that there are several disparities in fertility treatment across ethnic groups that need to be addressed. While we currently do not have definitive explanations for why these differences exist between patients of different ethnicities, it’s crucial that more work is done, and that action is taken to level the playing field for all our patients.

“The HFEA will drive this work forward, working closely with stakeholders in the sector, patients and other organisations to ensure all patients receive the highest standards of care as they try for a much longed-for family.”

More information on ethnicity

To tackle disparities in access and outcomes of fertility treatment, authorities have decided to include more information on ethnicity in the regular data releases.

The HFEA will work with grassroots and other organisations to further understand cultural and religious beliefs that may impact on donor recruitment.

Dr Christine Ekechi, co-chair of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists’ Race Equality Taskforce, said: “This HFEA report is vital in understanding the barriers faced by women from ethnic minority backgrounds when trying to start a family and we welcome it’s publication. What is now required is a combined effort to provide solutions to include better awareness, safeguarding of reproductive health and improving the availability of targeted options for fertility treatments.

“We owe it to black, Asian and minority ethnic women to give them an equal opportunity to starting a family, and to provide the solutions that will help them achieve this dream.”

According to a statement, the authority will urge all those who commission fertility services to review their funding eligibility criteria to consider whether these have an adverse impact on access to treatment among particular ethnic groups.

Gwenda Burns, chief executive for charity Fertility Network UK, said: “We believe every patient should have access to high-quality care, and we are committed to working with the HFEA, professionals and other stakeholders to ensure equity for all.

“We know how isolating fertility problems can be, and today we are launching a new peer support group for black women alongside our existing Asian group. We aim to provide spaces for all patients to be open about the issues they face so we can make certain every voice is heard.”





