Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 03, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

News

Ethnic minority doctors face racism in NHS, says survey

At least 75 per cent of ethnic minority doctors experienced racism more than once in the last two years. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AT LEAST 75 per cent of ethnic minority doctors experienced racism more than once in the last two years, with 17.4 per cent saying they regularly faced racism at work, according to a survey by the British Medical Association (BMA).

Doctors told the BBC there was an “us versus them” culture in the NHS across the UK. They said they faced bogus complaints from colleagues, racist comments from superiors and even physical assault at workplaces.

Their complaints were either ignored or dismissed without investigation, doctors said.

According to the BMA, more than 70 per cent who faced racism didn’t complain about it.

Also read: ‘Dereliction of duty’ – Government failing Asian doctors

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul told the BBC the NHS was “riddled with racism” and added that the prejudice affects patients as well as doctors’ wellbeing by stopping them from progressing in their careers fairly.

“This is about a moral right for anyone who works for the NHS to be treated fairly,” he told the BBC.

More than 2,000 people took part in the BMA survey, which was open to all UK doctors.

It is estimated that 40 per cent of the NHS’s 123,000 doctors are from minority backgrounds, while 13.8 per cent come from the general population.

In response to the survey, NHS medical director of Primary Care Dr Nikki Kanani said racism of any kind “should not be tolerated by anyone”.

“While our latest equality report [in 2020] shows that we have made progress in some areas of the NHS, it is completely unacceptable for anyone to experience racism, discrimination or prejudice at work, and NHS organisations should continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all and any form of discrimination,” she was quoted as saying.

The NHS said it takes a “zero-tolerance approach” to racism.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Patel ‘appalled and sickened’ by Met Police behaviour
News
Met commissioner on notice after ‘shocking’ findings by watchdog
UK
Five companies fined over price surge for NHS nausea pill
INDIA
Fake news: India seeks tougher action from US tech giants
UK
Worry over black and mixed heritage boys ending up in courts
UK
Authorities struggle as nature of child sexual exploitation changes, report finds
News
EXCLUSIVE: Senior judiciary figure admits…ASIANS STILL FAILING TO BECOME JUDGES
US
Congressman urges Biden to reject Pakistan ambassador-designate
News
Johnson launches plan to tackle regional inequality
News
‘Boris Johnson has lost the support of his party’
News
Polar Preet: My pride in being a woman of colour
UK
Fourth man jailed over Coventry stabbing
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch Sony Entertainment…
Patel ‘appalled and sickened’ by Met Police behaviour
Actor Adeel Akhtar and director Aleem Khan bag nominations at…
A marriage of two cultures
Met commissioner on notice after ‘shocking’ findings by watchdog
Rojo’s Top 10 Musical Influences
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE