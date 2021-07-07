Website Logo
  Wednesday, July 07, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733
Entertainment

Esha Deol all set to make a comeback with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra – The Edge of Darkness

Esha Deol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Esha Deol was last seen in a short film titled Cakewalk (2019) and her last feature film was the 2015 release multilingual movie Care of Footpath 2.

Now, the actress is all set to make a comeback with Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. The web series, which will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, was announced in April this year.

Esha took Twitter to make an announcement about her digital debut. She tweeted, “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, my web series debut & that too opposite Ajay @ajaydevgn who has been a fabulous co-star to me in many films. produced by @ApplauseSocial and @BBCStudiosIndia . Coming on @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

Esha and Ajay have earlier worked together in the films like Cash, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kaal, Insan, and Yuva.

While making an announcement about the series, Ajay Devgn had earlier tweeted, “Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials ‘Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness’. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @DisneyplusHSVIP #DebutDobara #Rudra @ApplauseSocial @BBCStudiosIndia @nairsameer.”

Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is an adaptation of Idris Elba-starrer successful British series Luther. It is being produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India.

A few weeks ago, there were reports that South actress Raashii Khanna will also be seen in the series. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

