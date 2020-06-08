Erica Fernandes not thrilled about television industry resuming shoots?

Almost three months after all shooting activities came to a complete halt due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the television industry in India is gearing up to resume shooting towards the end of June.

Several producers have already started visiting studios housing their sets to ensure sets are as safe as possible and all precautionary measures are in place before the cast and crew begin shooting in the next few weeks.

While a number of actors, who have been cooping up inside their home for the past three months now, are happy to know the shoots are going to start soon, popular television actress Erica Fernandes does not seem very thrilled about the development.

Talking to an online publication, she shared she personally is not too excited about this. “It is not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or not. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes. And this is due to multiple reasons,” the actress said.

Listing her reasons, Fernandes said, “Firstly, we are just beginning to get out of the lockdown. There are high chances of a spike in the graph. Secondly, because we are entering the monsoon season where so many of us generally fall ill due to the change in weather. The symptoms of normal flu or dengue, malaria are very similar to the virus. This will create chaos and panic.”

“Thirdly, actors, even if they want to, have to shoot without a mask. So they are at a higher risk at work, more than anyone else. Next in there are studios that have multiple shows shooting in the same vicinity at the same time accounting for a huge number of people working together,” she said in conclusion.

Erica Fernandes can be currently seen in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.