Enrique Iglesias to perform in Mumbai on 30 October after 13 years

After more than a decade, Enrique Iglesias is finally returning to India. The Spanish superstar, best known for global hits like Hero, Bailamos, and Rhythm Divine, is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on 30 October 2025 at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

This will be his first show in India since 2012, when he toured Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru as part of his Euphoria world tour. The upcoming concert is part of Iglesias’s current global run and will take place just before his Abu Dhabi stop.





A high energy show with fan-favourite hits

Organised by EVA Live and BEW Live, the Mumbai gig promises a packed venue with over 30,000 fans expected. According to organisers, Iglesias will perform a setlist spanning his three-decade-long career, mixing early 2000s classics with recent hits.

EVA Live’s founder Deepak Chaudhary called the show a “historic moment,” highlighting India’s growing appetite for iconic international acts. “The enthusiasm among fans is real. This show is about celebrating that global connection through music,” he said in a statement.

Indian fans gear up for Enrique Iglesias’ comeback performance after 13 years Getty Images





The production team has hinted at a full-scale arena experience, with elaborate visuals, lights, and staging tailored for a large-scale outdoor show. The concert will also offer special curated experiences for Mastercard users, including backstage access and artist interactions.





Tickets, presale access and how to register

Registrations are now open on the District App, with tickets to be released in phases. The first phase of Mastercard-exclusive presale starts on Friday, 20 June at 12 pm IST via Priceless.com, and ends on Sunday, 22 June at 12 pm IST.



A second Mastercard-only window will open on 22 June (12 pm IST) and close by 27 June (12 pm IST), this time on the District App. General sales will go live on 27 June at 5 pm IST.

Enrique Iglesias confirms Mumbai concert with career-spanning setlist Getty Images





Fans have been thrilled about the announcement online. “A dream come true,” one user posted. “No Delhi show but I’m booking tickets to Mumbai anyway,” wrote another. Following a string of recent high-profile international shows in India, from Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to Maroon 5, Enrique’s return is another big win for Indian concertgoers.