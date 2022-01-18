England to investigate post-Ashes party in hotel

ECB said it will investigate the incident in detail.

By: Sattwik Biswal

POLICE had to intervene and break up an early-hours drinking session at the hotel where both the teams were staying.

At the end of the Ashes series in Hobart, England and Australia players got together over drinks which went on until early morning. In a video, England captain Joe Root, Jame Anderson and Australia’s Nathan Lyon, Alex carey and Travis Head are being asked by the police to disperse.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they will investigate the matter and said “the England party have apologised for any inconvenience.”

The ECB also added: “The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest and, as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

“When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question returned to their respective hotel rooms.

“The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment.”

Reports suggest the ECB investigation will not only focus on the incident but also how the video surfaced in public domain.

According to a report by BBC Sport, four officers are seen ordering the players to disperse from a roof terrace.

The video is believed to be shot by England assistant coach Graham Thorpe who can be heard naming the players and also saying that he was “videoing this for the lawyers”.

England’s coaching team were already under pressure following England’s 4-0 series defeat.

Tasmania police has said no action will be taken after they were called to the Crowne Plaza hotel at 6:00 local time.