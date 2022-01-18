Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089

CRICKET

England to investigate post-Ashes party in hotel

ECB said it will investigate the incident in detail.

By: Sattwik Biswal

POLICE had to intervene and break up an early-hours drinking session at the hotel where both the teams were staying.

At the end of the Ashes series in Hobart, England and Australia players got together over drinks which went on until early morning. In a video, England captain Joe Root, Jame Anderson and Australia’s Nathan Lyon, Alex carey and Travis Head are being asked by the police to disperse.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they will investigate the matter and said “the England party have apologised for any inconvenience.”

The ECB also added: “The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest and, as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

“When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question returned to their respective hotel rooms.

“The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment.”

Reports suggest the ECB investigation will not only focus on the incident but also how the video surfaced in public domain.

According to a report by BBC Sport, four officers are seen ordering the players to disperse from a roof terrace.

The video is believed to be shot by England assistant coach Graham Thorpe who can be heard naming the players and also saying that he was “videoing this for the lawyers”.

Thorpe was in charge of the drawn fourth Test when head coach was in isolation after testing positive for Covid.

It was shot by England assistant coach Graham Thorpe, who can be heard naming the players and saying he was “videoing this for the lawyers”.

Thorpe took charge of England for the drawn fourth Test in Sydney when head coach Chris Silverwood was in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

England’s coaching team were already under pressure following England’s 4-0 series defeat.

Tasmania police has said no action will be taken after they were called to the Crowne Plaza hotel at 6:00 local time.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Kohli ‘tends to quit’ when his captaincy is under threat: Manjrekar
CRICKET
Kohli will have to give up his ego, says Kapil Dev
HEADLINE STORY
Deposed captains Kohli, De Kock gear up for one-day series
CRICKET
Root ‘sacrifices’ opportunity to enter IPL mega auction
CRICKET
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
CRICKET
Kohli steps downs as India Test captain
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq says backlash he faced as racism whistleblower has deterred other victims
Sports
Captain Mominul warns Bangladesh despite historic Test win
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
CRICKET
Kohli and India angry over candid camera in third Test
HEADLINE STORY
South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket must tackle racism to get public funding, report says
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Domestic abuse bill ‘will help victims report crime’
Kohli ‘tends to quit’ when his captaincy is under threat:…
Climate change: India ‘losing 259 billion working hours annually’
Hyderabad firm comes up with India’s ‘first protein subunit vaccine’
Johnson prepares to let the UK live with the virus
England to investigate post-Ashes party in hotel
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE