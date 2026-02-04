Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

England spinners tame Sri Lanka for perfect series send-off

Young spinners shine as England defend 128 to complete 3-0 sweep in World Cup warm-up

England spinners

Harry Brook (C) of England along with teammates takes winning team picture after the 3rd International T20 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 03, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Photo by Sameera Peiris/Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasFeb 04, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

SPINNERS Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks led the way as England beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs in a low-scoring match on Tuesday (3) to sweep their Twenty20 series 3-0 ahead of the World Cup.

England posted a meagre 128-9 with the bat, their lowest total against Sri Lanka in the format, as pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera bagged a five-wicket haul, but all-rounders Jacks (3-14) and Bethell (4-11) produced their best bowling performances in the format to restrict the hosts to 116.

"We've shown we can adapt to surfaces... the way the spinners bowled, 16 overs against Sri Lanka in their own conditions was an awesome effort," England captain Harry Brook said.

Ben Duckett was dismissed for a golden duck by Chameera, and Bethell, Tom Banton and Brook fell cheaply, leaving England struggling at 34-4 in the sixth over.

Jos Buttler (25) was beaten by Maheesh Theekshana's sharp turn off Kandy's spin-friendly track, which found the gap between the England opener's bat and pad to hit the stumps.

Player of the match Sam Curran made a battling 58 to lift England to a respectable total and Luke Wood removed Kamil Mishara for a duck in the first over. The spinners then took over, with Liam Dawson getting Pathum Nissanka caught at cover for 23.

Adil Rashid bowled Pavan Rathnayake, before Jacks worked through Sri Lanka's middle order, dismissing Kusal Mendis (26), Kamindu Mendis (14) and Janith Liyanage (17) to reduce Sri Lanka to 97-6 in the 16th over.

Bethell took three wickets in the 18th over and with Sri Lanka needing 14 to win from the last over Theekshana's attempt to hit Bethell for six got him caught as the hosts were all out with three balls remaining.

"Great win to be part of, the way the boys kept fighting to the end... the World Cup is here, so when we have the opportunity to play here we have the experiences to carry over," Brook said.

England, twice world champions in the format, will fly to Mumbai to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal in Group C on Sunday (8), the same day Sri Lanka face Ireland at Colombo in Group B.

(Reuters)

jacob bethellt20 world cupwill jackssri lanka cricketengland spinners

Related News

Monank Patel
Cricket

Monank Patel to lead USA in T20 World Cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt
Cricket

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hits historic WPL century

Pakistan cricket team
Featured

Pakistan name squad for T20 World Cup; Bangladesh absence 'sad moment' for cricket

Sri Lanka
Cricket

Sri Lanka defeat England in ODI series opener

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us