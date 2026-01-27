England seal 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka

JOE ROOT and Harry Brook scored centuries as England beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs in Colombo on Tuesday to clinch a 2-1 victory in the one-day international series.

England chose to bat but lost early wickets, with Ben Duckett dismissed for 7 and Rehan Ahmed for 24 inside the first 11 overs.

Root and Jacob Bethell then rebuilt the innings, adding 126 runs for the third wicket. Bethell made 65 before being dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay.

Root was then joined by captain Brook, and the pair increased the scoring rate. They shared an unbeaten stand of 191 runs from 113 balls, lifting England to a strong total.

Brook scored an ODI career-best 136 from 66 balls, hitting 11 fours and nine sixes. Root remained unbeaten on 111 from 108 deliveries as England finished on 357-3.

Sri Lanka started their chase positively.

Kamil Mishara scored 22, while Pathum Nissanka struck five fours and three sixes in a 24-ball fifty before being dismissed by Jamie Overton.

Charith Asalanka made 13 and Janith Liyanage scored 22 as England tightened their bowling.

Sri Lanka slipped to 202-6 in the 32nd over. Pavan Rathnayake scored 121, registering his maiden ODI century, but continued to lose partners.

Rathnayake was dismissed by Sam Curran, who bowled him with a full delivery, and Sri Lanka were bowled out for 304.

Sri Lanka had won the opening ODI by 19 runs before England levelled the series with a five-wicket win.

The teams will now play a three-match Twenty20 series starting on Friday.

