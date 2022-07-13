Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 13, 2022
ENG vs IND: Bumrah reveals his strategy behind match-winning spell in 1st ODI

Bumrah’s match-winning spell and Rohit Sharma’s half-century helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Jasprit Bumrah

By: Melvin Samuel

Following his side’s ten-wicket win over England in the second ODI, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that when the ball is doing something, the bowler does not have to try a lot.

Bumrah’s match-winning spell and Rohit Sharma’s half-century helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England after a ten-wicket win in the first ODI.

“When there is swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn’t swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don’t have to try a lot,” said Bumrah in a post-match presentation.

“When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging. As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he’d run through the side. When the ball is moving around, the keeper and the cordon is very active. Very happy that Rishabh has been working hard on his keeping as well as his batting,” he added.

Put to bat first, England could post only 110 runs on the board as pacers Jasprit Bumrah (6/19) and Mohammed Shami (3/31) destroyed their batting attack. Jos Buttler (30) and David Willey (21) were the only ones who could deliver notable contributions.

A Chase of 111 runs was a cakewalk for India as the opening duo of Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) never gave the English team a chance to uproot them from the crease and took India to the finishing line with more than 32 overs to spare by ten wickets.

(ANI)

