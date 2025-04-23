Unsafe ‘energy-saving’ plugs still sold online despite safety concerns

Plug-in devices marketed as “energy-saving” products are still being sold across online marketplaces in the UK, despite being illegal and failing basic safety tests, according to a new investigation by consumer group Which?.

The study found that several of these cheap devices, often called “eco plugs” or “energy-saving plugs”, not only failed to deliver any energy-saving benefits but also posed potential risks such as fire or electric shock. Some of the products, priced as low as £5, were tested and found to be unsafe for household use.

Which? has been carrying out investigations into unsafe electronics for several years. In its latest research, eight plug-in devices were purchased from major online retailers, including Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Shein and Temu. None of the devices met the minimum electrical safety standards required by UK law.

A Which? spokesperson said: “More concerningly, they failed basic electrical safety standards, meaning they are illegal and potentially dangerous.”

Many of the devices claimed to save energy by “stabilising” voltage and “balancing” electrical currents to improve appliance performance. However, Which? said its testing showed no evidence to support such claims.

In addition to being ineffective, the plugs were found to be poorly constructed. Which? highlighted several issues in the products it examined, such as poor-quality soldering, excessive levels of lead, and overall substandard manufacturing.

Warnings about similar devices have existed for over a decade. In 2011, trading standards officers issued alerts over plug-in products that falsely claimed they could reduce energy bills by up to 40%. The Office for Product Safety and Standards has since recalled a number of these items, citing serious risks including fire hazards and electric shocks.

Despite repeated safety warnings and previous recalls, these devices continue to be listed on popular e-commerce platforms. Which? argues this indicates a lack of adequate oversight and accountability from the online marketplaces themselves.

The consumer group is calling for tougher legislation to address the issue. It said the government must use its upcoming Product Regulation and Metrology Bill to place clear legal obligations on online marketplaces, holding them responsible for ensuring the safety of items sold on their platforms. Which? also wants the new rules to include strict enforcement measures, such as significant financial penalties for non-compliance.

All five companies named in the investigation responded to the findings. According to Which?, each platform confirmed that the unsafe listings identified in the inquiry had been removed.

A spokesperson for eBay said that it had already taken action to remove the listings before being contacted by Which?, citing internal safety measures designed to detect unsafe or banned items. Amazon said it requires all products to comply with applicable regulations and had removed the offending listings.

Temu stated it had also removed the product after its internal monitoring flagged safety concerns. Similarly, Shein said it takes safety seriously and removes potentially unsafe products as a precaution while investigations are carried out. AliExpress confirmed it requires sellers to comply with both local laws and platform rules and has taken down the listings in question.

Which? is urging ministers to ensure that any future legislation includes mechanisms that prevent unsafe products from reaching consumers through online sales channels.

The investigation highlights ongoing challenges in regulating third-party sellers on international online marketplaces and the need for more robust systems to ensure consumer safety in the UK’s e-commerce space.