Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Unsafe ‘energy-saving’ plugs still sold online despite safety concerns

The study found that several of these cheap devices, often called “eco plugs” or “energy-saving plugs”

Unsafe ‘energy-saving’ plugs still sold online despite safety concerns

Warnings about similar devices have existed for over a decade

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Plug-in devices marketed as “energy-saving” products are still being sold across online marketplaces in the UK, despite being illegal and failing basic safety tests, according to a new investigation by consumer group Which?.

The study found that several of these cheap devices, often called “eco plugs” or “energy-saving plugs”, not only failed to deliver any energy-saving benefits but also posed potential risks such as fire or electric shock. Some of the products, priced as low as £5, were tested and found to be unsafe for household use.

Which? has been carrying out investigations into unsafe electronics for several years. In its latest research, eight plug-in devices were purchased from major online retailers, including Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Shein and Temu. None of the devices met the minimum electrical safety standards required by UK law.

A Which? spokesperson said: “More concerningly, they failed basic electrical safety standards, meaning they are illegal and potentially dangerous.”

Many of the devices claimed to save energy by “stabilising” voltage and “balancing” electrical currents to improve appliance performance. However, Which? said its testing showed no evidence to support such claims.

In addition to being ineffective, the plugs were found to be poorly constructed. Which? highlighted several issues in the products it examined, such as poor-quality soldering, excessive levels of lead, and overall substandard manufacturing.

Warnings about similar devices have existed for over a decade. In 2011, trading standards officers issued alerts over plug-in products that falsely claimed they could reduce energy bills by up to 40%. The Office for Product Safety and Standards has since recalled a number of these items, citing serious risks including fire hazards and electric shocks.

Despite repeated safety warnings and previous recalls, these devices continue to be listed on popular e-commerce platforms. Which? argues this indicates a lack of adequate oversight and accountability from the online marketplaces themselves.

The consumer group is calling for tougher legislation to address the issue. It said the government must use its upcoming Product Regulation and Metrology Bill to place clear legal obligations on online marketplaces, holding them responsible for ensuring the safety of items sold on their platforms. Which? also wants the new rules to include strict enforcement measures, such as significant financial penalties for non-compliance.

All five companies named in the investigation responded to the findings. According to Which?, each platform confirmed that the unsafe listings identified in the inquiry had been removed.

A spokesperson for eBay said that it had already taken action to remove the listings before being contacted by Which?, citing internal safety measures designed to detect unsafe or banned items. Amazon said it requires all products to comply with applicable regulations and had removed the offending listings.

Temu stated it had also removed the product after its internal monitoring flagged safety concerns. Similarly, Shein said it takes safety seriously and removes potentially unsafe products as a precaution while investigations are carried out. AliExpress confirmed it requires sellers to comply with both local laws and platform rules and has taken down the listings in question.

Which? is urging ministers to ensure that any future legislation includes mechanisms that prevent unsafe products from reaching consumers through online sales channels.

The investigation highlights ongoing challenges in regulating third-party sellers on international online marketplaces and the need for more robust systems to ensure consumer safety in the UK’s e-commerce space.

energy billsenergysaving productsproduct recallssafety testsuk lawunsafe listingsillegal

Related News

UK retailers
Business

6 UK retailers facing major store closures in 2025

Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia to strengthen strategic ties
Asia

Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia to strengthen strategic ties

Veterans urge nation to 'unite and remember' in VE Day letter
News

Veterans urge nation to 'unite and remember' in VE Day letter

Shamik Chakrabarti
UK Events

Indian comic Shamik debuts at Soho!

More For You

Starmer Trump

The UK is seeking an agreement with the US to remove Trump’s 10 per cent general tariff on goods and the 25 per cent tariff on steel and cars.

Getty Images

Industry warns Starmer: Strike deal with US or face factory job losses

FACTORY owners could begin laying off workers within months unless prime minister Keir Starmer secures a trade agreement with US president Donald Trump, MPs have been told.

Make UK, an industry lobby group, told the business and trade select committee that tariffs on British exports were reducing demand for UK-manufactured goods.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Steel halts layoffs after government rescue plan

Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill during her visit to the British Steel site on April 17, 2025 in Scunthorpe, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British Steel halts layoffs after government rescue plan

BRITISH STEEL announced on Tuesday (22) it has halted plans to lay off thousands of workers after the government secured the raw materials necessary to keep the country's last steelmaking blast furnaces running.

The future of the plant was thrown into jeopardy in March when its Chinese owners Jingye said it was no longer financially viable to keep the blast furnaces burning, putting 2,700 jobs at risk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sainsbury’s

The decision to cut jobs at head office will likely have a significant impact on the workforce

Getty

Sainsbury’s to cut 3,000 jobs and close 3 in-store services

Sainsbury’s has announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs across its operations, along with the closure of three key in-store services. The UK supermarket giant confirmed that the closures will impact its larger stores, with the patisserie, hot food, and pizza counters set to shut down by early summer.

As part of the changes, the most popular items previously sold at these counters will be relocated to other sections of the stores, ensuring customers can still purchase these products despite the closure of the dedicated counters. Additionally, Sainsbury’s will introduce new ‘On The Go’ hubs by autumn, offering hot food options to meet customer demand for convenience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flipkart

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company is currently domiciled in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)

Flipkart to shift holding company from Singapore to India

FLIPKART said on Tuesday it will shift its holding company from Singapore to India. The move aligns with the company's operations and comes as it considers a possible public listing in the country.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company is currently domiciled in Singapore.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meet the Duo Behind Maharaja Drinks Taking Indian Spirits Global

The company has ambitious plans to expand further, bringing its exquisite range of beverages to new markets

Maharaja Drinks

Maharaja Drinks: How a father-son duo is putting Indian spirits on the global map

Maharaja Drinks, established in 2023 by Ipe Jacob and his son Adam Jacob, is a London‑based company aiming to introduce a curated selection of premium Indian spirits, wines, beers and fancies to the UK market. The brand currently offers Indian whiskies, rums and vodkas sourced from independent distilleries across India, alongside carefully chosen Indian wines, craft beers and speciality liqueurs.

Speaking to Eastern Eye, Adam Jacob explained that the business was born out of a recognition of the limited presence of Indian premium spirits abroad. "We noticed a significant gap," he said. "There were very few authentic Indian products available on international shelves, especially at the premium end of the market."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc