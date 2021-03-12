Trending Now

Emraan Hashmi on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre: It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone


Emraan Hashmi (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images), Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Emraan Hashmi (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images), Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the big screen together for the first time in the upcoming film Chehre. Recently, the teaser of the film was released, and it has received a good response.

While talking about his experience of working with Big B, Emraan stated,   “I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career. More than a co-actor he has been a tutor and a friend to me during the shoots of Chehre.”

“I was delighted yet a bit nervous while acting with Amitabh Bachchan Sir. He is an institution in himself and to share the screen with him means pulling your socks up every time you step on the set. Also, it is impossible to match his speed on the sets and the way he functions is commendable. I have learned a lot from him,” he added.



Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav,  Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the movie is slated to release on 9th April 2021.















Most Popular

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive, staring with elderly

Biden nominee Vanita Gupta voices regret for 'harsh rhetoric'

Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday starts rolling

Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Kom

Zayn Malik lashes out at Grammy nomination process after failing to make the cut again



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×