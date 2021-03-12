Emraan Hashmi on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre: It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone

By Murtuza Iqbal







Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the big screen together for the first time in the upcoming film Chehre. Recently, the teaser of the film was released, and it has received a good response.

While talking about his experience of working with Big B, Emraan stated, “I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career. More than a co-actor he has been a tutor and a friend to me during the shoots of Chehre.”

“I was delighted yet a bit nervous while acting with Amitabh Bachchan Sir. He is an institution in himself and to share the screen with him means pulling your socks up every time you step on the set. Also, it is impossible to match his speed on the sets and the way he functions is commendable. I have learned a lot from him,” he added.







Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the movie is slated to release on 9th April 2021.











