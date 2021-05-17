Emraan Hashmi confirms the rift between Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt

By: Mohnish Singh

After months of speculations, Emraan Hashmi has confirmed that things are not well between his uncles and filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Rumours about a split between the two filmmakers started floating around after Mukesh Bhatt rendered his resignation as Creative Consultant from Vishesh Films. The production house is known for delivering several musical hits over the years, including Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi (1991), Sadak (1991), Raaz (2001), and Aashiqui 2 (2013).

Hashmi, who did not only begin his career with Vishesh Films but also headlined several other films made under the banner, told an Indian publication, “I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I do not know what the subject will be, though. All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them.”

The actor went on to add, “As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga (2021). I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt.”

He further stated, “We are family. I spoke to Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) through the lockdown. He is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. Things were getting confused during the lockdown and I needed his inputs on it.”

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Chehre. Written and directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Hashmi is working with the legendary actor for the first time in his career and is quite excited to share the screen space with him.

Apart from Chehre, Hashmi will also be seen in the official remake of the successful Malayalam film Ezra (2017), to be produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film also stars The Big Bull (2021) fame actress Nikita Dutta in the lead role.

