  • Thursday, August 10, 2023
Emmy Awards 2023 postponed till January amid Hollywood strikes

The 75th annual ceremony was scheduled to air on September 18.

By: Mohnish Singh

The 2023 Emmy Awards have officially been rescheduled. Amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 75th annual ceremony which was scheduled to air on September 18 has been postponed.

The Television Academy and FOX jointly announced on Thursday that the telecast will air on January 15, 2024, reported People.

“As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year,” an official statement read.

As per People, the highly anticipated ceremony is scheduled for 8 pm ET and will follow the Creative Arts Emmy Awards that will take place over two nights on January 6 and January 7, 2024.

An edited presentation of the ceremony will be aired on FXX on January 15, 2024, at 8 pm ET. After winning an Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) at the 74th annual ceremony, Jesse Collins will serve as this year’s executive producer along with Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The announcement came shortly after MTV revealed the nominees for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The previously scheduled air date of September 12 at 8 pm ET remains the same.

Since the WGA began its strike on May 2 after the writers and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreement before their deadline, multiple celebrities across the world of television, film, and music have stood in solidarity, reported People.

As for how long Hollywood will remain on strike, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher told People last month that “there’s no way to predict” how long the Hollywood actors’ strike will last. The union’s national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, echoed the same sentiments as he shared with People that “strike will come to an end when [the AMPTP] are ready to come to the table and make a fair deal with our members.”

“I hope that’s next week,” he said. “But if that’s next month, or if it’s two months from now or longer, I have every confidence our members will stand united and strong until the companies come back to the table and make a fair deal with us,” reported People.

